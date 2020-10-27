24-year-old Taiwanese actress shows off expensive designer bag collection

TAIPEI — Ouyang Nini, daughter of Taiwanese celebs Ouyang Long and Fu Chuen, introduced her luxury bag collection in a YouTube

">video released on Thursday (Oct 22).

The 24-year-old actress shared some of her most expensive handbags, saying that if any of her friends wanted to borrow a bag, she would be happy to lend them.

“These things will come and go,” she said in a ">video.

Fans of the young celeb are reportedly interested in her designer bags, which led her to film this video to introduce her collection.

The elder sister of Ouyang Nana and Ouyang Didi revealed that each bag costs at least NT$30,000 (S$1,425), and her favourite item is the Hermes Picotin which cost her NT$500,000.

Asked about her monthly shopping budget, Nina said that she does not set a fixed number of bags to buy as it all depends on whether she likes them or not.

In response to the video, some commented: “What an incredible amount of money”, while others said they are envious.