3-day K-pop concert to stream for free on YouTube

The Korea Creative Content Agency (Kocca) and South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) will be sponsoring a virtual concert set to take place from May 19 to 21.

The event, titled Trip To K-pop, features a line-up of 13 artistes and will be hosted by B1A4’s Sandeul.

Kicking off the event on May 19 are iKON, Soran, BIBI, and Natty.

Performing on May 20 will be Kim Jae Hwan, APRIL, Daybreak, and Isaac Hong.

The event will wrap up on May 21 with performances from Oh My Girl, KARD, Balming Tiger, Samuel Seo, and Martin Smith.

Viewers will be able to stream the concert live via Kocca’s official YouTube channel or SBS Media's The K-Pop channel from 6pm (local time) on the respective dates.

Fans who have the U+Idol Live app will also have the unique opportunity to chat with the artistes in real time via the app.

Kim Young-joon, the director of Kocca, stated that the event presents an opportunity bring hope to people during these bleak times via K-pop.

“We aspire to deliver a message of hope and cheer through the medium of K-pop, which has become so beloved worldwide. This is a message of support to the people who are weary due to Covid-19.

“In order to curb the spread of Covid-19, we are maintaining social distancing. I hope this concert event will give everyone the opportunity to experience (Korean) culture together despite this social distancing in our everyday lives,” he said.

