3rd Malaysian actress 'quits TVB'

Malaysian actress Serene Lim is rumoured to have left Hong Kong broadcasting company TVB, China Press reported.

The 24-year-old winner of the Miss Astro Chinese International Pageant removed the contact details of her TVB manager on Instagram on Wednesday, which sparked fervent speculation among fans.

If the rumours are proven to be true, Lim will be the third Malaysian actress to have left TVB this year after Vivien Yeo, 35, and Kimmy Low, 34.

Her supposed departure has also sparked rumours online that TVB is facing financial woes and having trouble paying its artistes.

Lim attended acting classes with TVB after being contracted by the company in 2017.

She has a supporting role in 2019's drama Girlie Days before being cast as the lead in the upcoming drama Line Walker 3, alongside veteran actor Raymond Lam.

