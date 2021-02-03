4 of the biggest K-pop debuts to keep an eye on in 2021

Each year sees the arrival of new music and new artists. And in the world of K-pop, this means the introduction of numerous rookie groups, who often make waves with high-profile debuts.

2021 has already seen the unveiling of some acts, such as T1419, and things will only heat up as more labels launch new groups in the early part of the year.

Among them will be acts backed by the biggest companies in K-pop, including Big Hit Entertainment (BTS , Tomorrow X Together), SM Entertainment (NCT , Red Velvet), and JYP Entertainment (Twice , Stray Kids), all of them aiming to dominate the global pop scene.

Here are four to look out for in 2021.

1. Purple Kiss

Mamamoo are one of the biggest vocal pop groups South Korea has seen, and the company behind the group, RBW, is set to add another female act to its roster.

Though they are having their formal debut in 2021, Purple Kiss have already shared their dynamic performance style through a video of their pop-rock song My Heart Skips a Beat, released in November. They are set to release another “pre-debut” single, Can We Talk Again, on Wednesday (Feb 3).

2. Tri.be

A collaboration between production team Shinsadong Tiger and Universal Music, this female septet are gaining a lot of attention ahead of their first release. Tri.be are set to launch their career as a group with a single album Tri.be Da Loca on Feb 17, with Exid’s LE said to be working on the release.

The rapper is known for producing many of Exid’s hits along with Shinsadong Tiger, while Tri.be member Songsun reportedly provided guide vocals for tracks that went on to become Exid songs.

The group’s name is pronounced “try-bee”, for those who are wondering.

3. Ciipher

It’s been more than a decade since South Korean singer-actor Rain produced a K-pop boy band in the form of Mblaq, and now he’s formed another, Ciipher, the first group from his Rain Company.

Some of the seven members will already be familiar to audiences, as they were featured on popular South Korean competition shows, including the programmes that resulted in the formation of K-pop groups including Monsta X , Treasure, and X1.

In December, Rain revealed the members of the group as his “hidden sons” in a video that currently has nearly two million views on YouTube.

4. Mirae

Entertainment company DSP Media produced many of K-pop’s biggest groups, including Kara, Rainbow, Fin. K. L and Sechskies, but is better known recently as the home of Kard and April.

Another seven-member group – seven is often the magic number in K-pop – Mirae are the first boy band produced by the company in several years. Not all of the members had been revealed to the public as of early February, though former X1 member Son Dong-pyo and another member, Park Si-young, are both known to be part of Mirae.

