5 Chinese male stars fronting beauty brands

PHOTO: Instagram/yibo.w_85
Dzireena Mahadzir
The Star/Asia News Network

In China, it's not just female celebrities who are faces of international beauty brands anymore, men are stepping up to the spotlight now more than ever, and they're not targeting their own counterparts.

It's not something new as it's been going on for the past few years where young Chinese male stars are chosen to endorse popular brands.

They are known in China rather disturbingly as "little fresh meat", which is a term used to describe the younger generation of Chinese male idols with a softer masculinity.

The origin stems from manga, anime, J-pop and K-pop from Japan and South Korea.

Popular names include Lay Zhang (M.A.C), Kris Wu (Lancome) Yang Yang for Guerlain , Lu Han (L'Occitaine), Deng Lu (Biotherm) and Wang Yuan (L'Oreal) among others.

According to an article from China Film Insider, CBIS Case: Male celebrities give beauty marketing a makeover, three male celebrities saw a surge in popularity this summer.

They are Li Xian, the male lead in the romantic TV series Go, Go Squid! and Xiao Zhan and Wang Yibo, stars of martial arts/fantasy series The Untamed.

Xiao and Wang were already popular, being in well-known boy bands X Nine and Uniq. For Li Xian, his performance in Go Go Squid! marked a breakthrough for the actor.

Currently, all three promote international beauty brands - Xiao for Olay (this was even before The Untamed) and Estee Lauder Asia Pacific (cosmetics and fragrances); Wang, already the China brand ambassador for Shu Uemura, took on Origins; and Li Xian for Estee Lauder Asia Pacific (skincare and makeup).

It's not suprising as these male stars have an extensive female fanbase which works to pull in sales for these beauty brands and generate hype.

In terms of social media rankings in China, it is the male celebrities that are at the top spot.

Getting a trending star to front a brand can see great returns.

For example, Estee Lauder's official Weibo post on its collaboration with Li Xian was shared more that 430,000 times with more than 30,000 comments.

The article also said that a report by Yingxiao Huabao showed that 23 beauty brands (mostly international) have signed 25 male celebrities this year, with the majority born after the mid-1990s.

From January 2018 to the present, in rankings of top celebrities by fan activity, male stars commanded 36 of the top 50 spots. Only one female celebrity ranked in the top 10 list as of late September.

It stands to reason that given all that, these male celebrities will continue to be the main picks in beauty endorsements.

XIAO ZHAN

Also known as Sean Xiao, the 28-year-old artiste is the China brand ambassador for Olay and Estee Lauder Asia Pacific (makeup and fragrances)

WANG YIBO

View this post on Instagram

#shu uemura #international brand ambassador

A post shared by 王一博 (@yibo.w_85) on

The 22-year-old actor and singer is the China brand ambassador for Shu Uemura and Origins.

LI XIAN

View this post on Instagram

速战速决，是他；稳操胜券，也是他。你喜欢 @mr.lixian 的哪一面？护肤也一样，全新 #高能小棕瓶，快速修护“危颜症”，肌肤焕然一新！#传奇经典小棕瓶，规律肌肤节律，定格年轻，就“现”在！点击同时拥有！http://t.cn/Ailqz7mV http://t.cn/AiQvqobt http://t.cn/Ai3It44r ​​​ #李现1019生日快乐 cr.weibo雅诗兰黛 #雅诗兰黛 #李现雅诗兰黛 #esteelauder #lixianesteelauder #lixianHBD1019 #lixian #mrlixian #李现 #李现ing #lixianthaifan #lixianthaifc #lixianthailandfc #lixianthfc #หลี่เซี่ยน李现lixianfcthailand #lixianthailandfanclub #หลี่เซี่ยนthfc #หลี่เซี่ยน

A post shared by 李现 Li Xian Thailand Fans (@mr.lixian.ing) on

The 28-year-old is the Asia Pacific brand ambassador for Estee Lauder (skincare and makeup).

KRIS WU

The 28-year-old singer and actor is the first Lancome Asia Pacific brand ambassador.

LAY ZHANG

The 28-year-old singer is the first Asia Pacific brand ambassador for M.A.C. He was previously the brand's China ambassador.

