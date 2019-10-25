5 Chinese male stars fronting beauty brands

In China, it's not just female celebrities who are faces of international beauty brands anymore, men are stepping up to the spotlight now more than ever, and they're not targeting their own counterparts.

It's not something new as it's been going on for the past few years where young Chinese male stars are chosen to endorse popular brands.

They are known in China rather disturbingly as "little fresh meat", which is a term used to describe the younger generation of Chinese male idols with a softer masculinity.

The origin stems from manga, anime, J-pop and K-pop from Japan and South Korea.

Popular names include Lay Zhang (M.A.C), Kris Wu (Lancome) Yang Yang for Guerlain , Lu Han (L'Occitaine), Deng Lu (Biotherm) and Wang Yuan (L'Oreal) among others.

According to an article from China Film Insider, CBIS Case: Male celebrities give beauty marketing a makeover, three male celebrities saw a surge in popularity this summer.