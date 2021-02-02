5 must-see moments from Blackpink's online event The Show: Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose shine as solo performers

Blackpink’s first online concert – originally scheduled for December but postponed due to Covid-19-related issues – took place on Sunday as a celebration of the group’s career and the release of last year’s The Album.

Featuring a live band and showcasing their talent and chemistry, the approximately 90-minute event could never replace the experience of a live concert but still managed to reveal everything Blackpink have to offer, tantalisingly teasing what fans have to look forward to when the girls are able to go on world tours again.

While The Show was a dynamic look back at the group’s career, featuring their biggest hits and fan-favourite songs, the most exciting moments were the solo segments, where each member was given the chance to shine on her own.

Blackpink’s label, YG Entertainment, told the Post that almost 280,000 people signed up for YouTube membership to watch the performance, and the group’s fan membership grew by 2.7 million subscribers in connection with The Show. As of Monday (Feb 1), the group had 56.7 million followers on the streaming platform.

A still from Blackpink’s online concert The Show.

Here are five of the most memorable moments from The Show.

Lisa and Jisoo channel Doja Cat and Tove Lo

Lisa and Jisoo – Lisa arriving like a glam showgirl backed by her chorus of dancers and Jisoo appearing like a purple pop princess – covered Doja Cat’s Say So and Tove Lo’s Habits (Stay High) , each of which incorporated new lyrics; Jisoo even performed a Korean version of Habits .

Although both Lisa and Jisoo have shown time and time again that they have star power, these two stages put the spotlight on them and proved their worth as timeless pop divas who can charismatically dominate, remaking hits that everyone knows to match their own distinct performance styles.

YG Entertainment, if one thing comes out of this concert, it should be the immediate need to give Jisoo and Lisa the solos they deserve, pronto, rather than have them continue to wait in the wings.

Jennie unveils new Solo rap

Jennie showed the world what she’s worth as a soloist with her hit 2018 single Solo , but she revamped the song for The Show and reworked her rap, adding a dance break. The new additions emphasised how Jennie has grown as an artist since the initial release nearly three years. Hopefully we’ll get to see more of Jennie’s solo work in the near future.

lisa was so happy with liyoncé 😂 pic.twitter.com/KvzNxpmIYR — 🧁 is busy • RS1 (@lilihugs) January 31, 2021

Members hype up one another

The mid-set talking segments were as enjoyable as the performances. The Blackpink members cheered on and playfully teased one another for their solo stages and during various group performances, such as Jennie recognising the dancing prowess of “Liyonce”, which evoked a lot of laughter from Lisa herself.

when lisa said "my parents bought a TV for this" 😭😭



BLACKPINK CONCERT TOMORROW#THESHOW_SOUNDCHECKLIVE@BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/gMmuIIkquD — ً ʀs¹ | on class (@mandujendeu) January 30, 2021

Shout out to Thailand

Lisa also had a touching moment when she spoke to her Thai fans and gave a shout out to her family. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the artist hasn’t been able to visit Thailand in more than a year, and she had previously said during the show’s soundcheck that her parents had bought a new television to watch The Show.

Rosé premieres new song Gone

Perhaps the most anticipated moment of The Show was Rosé sharing her sweet, lovelorn new song Gone with the world. Split between a poetically framed pre-filmed music video segment and the Aussie vocalist singing on a swing like a Rococo painting come to life, Gone showcased her solo skills as she introduced her new single that we still only know is “coming soon”.

