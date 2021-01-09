5 times Crash Landing on You's Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin hinted they were dating in real life

For K-drama fans, 2021 got off to a delightfully heartwarming start with the explosive announcement that Crashing Landing on You ’s super-cute “RiRi couple” are now a real-life item off-screen. But really, why didn’t we see it coming?

Here are five moments from the past that hinted at Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin’s romance to come, from their date in LA to that secret holding hands moment on the set of everyone’s favourite screen romance of 2020, Crash Landing . Seriously, guys, why didn’t you catch on to their coupling up sooner?

“BinJin” were spotted in an LA supermarket

Lol that 8 months thing is such a LIE but okay we will play along BinJin after all people go to LA to play rock, paper scissor🤣#binjin #hyunbin #SonYeJin pic.twitter.com/43cpp3O0vH — Harry|| Love Is Sweet ✨ (@harrywithdreams) January 1, 2021

On January 21, 2019 – just a day after the final episode of Hyun’s drama Memories of the Alhambra aired – a scandal erupted when a picture emerged online of two individuals who appeared to be the actor and Son. While both figures were wearing caps, and the female figure was also wearing sunglasses, fans were convinced of the pair’s identities.

Hyun Bin in Memories of the Alhambra. PHOTO: Twitter/g9reenbean

Just 11 days before that photo went viral online, accounts had also emerged from eyewitnesses who claimed to have observed Son and Hyun travelling in the US, even spotting them dining with Son’s parents during the trip. However, both stars’ agencies denied the rumours, claiming that Hyun was in the States alone on his personal schedule and that Son was also travelling solo.

When the grocery shopping photo emerged, the stars’ respective agencies repeated the denials once more, adding “we are looking into whether the photos are real and how the photos were taken. We will give out an official statement at a later time.” However, there was never any follow-up.

They shared the same bodyguard

Hyun Bin secretly sent his own Bodyguard to follow protect Son Ye Jin while he was in Jordan https://t.co/Uk4G4P6qOR #guestpostservice pic.twitter.com/GOdlicMmpX — @network_easy (@Network_Easy) July 26, 2020

Back in July 2020, a behind-the-scenes clip of Son happily greeting fans and receiving gifts went viral online when netizens claimed that the bodyguard accompanying Son was Hyun’s private protection. Vietnamese media, meanwhile, reported repeatedly that Hyun’s bodyguard had been sent to protect Son.

Hyun Bin on his way to film the upcoming movie Bargaining. PHOTO: Twitter/jheng925

The possibility that the pair shared the same bodyguard – an unlikely arrangement as both stars belong to different management agencies – sparked many fans to believe they were secretly dating, especially when Hyun reportedly left the bodyguard to protect Son even when he went to Jordan to film the upcoming movie Bargaining .

They played golf together … even with Son’s parents?

On New Year’s Day this year, Korean news portal Dispatch revealed that the pair is officially dating, posting photos of them going golfing together. However, it was not the first time that fans caught the couple on the putting green. In November 2018, a blog post claimed that Hyun and Son went to play golf together, accompanied by an annotated picture that also showed the couple later had dinner with Son’s family.

So this is the golfing rumor ya’ll talking about. Haha we really dont know if this is true but a “very legit” source said that they are really HB and SYJ. Right after that they had dinner with SYJ’s fam. Green box, staffs. Blue box, HB. Red Box, SYJ. pic.twitter.com/UTU9K86kek — OFFICIAL BINJIN COUPLE (@biinjiin_OFC) April 13, 2020

While neither agency officially confirmed the rumours, the new golfing announcement photo seems to endorse the idea that the players in the blog photo were Son and Hyun all along – suggesting that they fell in love while driving and putting on the green.

They were even spotted holding hands during the filming of Crash Landing

The on-screen “RiRi couple” of Crash Landing on You. PHOTO: Handout

Even after these relationship rumours emerged, both parties agreed to depict the conflicted couple at the heart of TVN’s Netflix-distributed surprise international smash hit drama Crash Landing on You . There were many fans already obsessed with the idea of their romance who keenly searched for evidence of them dating throughout the whole drama – on- and off-set.

And evidence they found: some sharp-eyed netizens believed they spotted the pair secretly holding hands in one key behind-the-scenes film. Although their agencies made a third official announcement denying the relationship, the screen capture of Hyun apparently holding Son’s hand under a table seemed to be all the evidence that fans needed.

In broad daylight: Son Ye-jin liked a post saying, “Please say you guys are dating”

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. PHOTO: Instagram/baeksang.official

Son soon left some more decisive proof of the couple’s blossoming romance. A June 2020 fan Instagram post, picturing the couple together at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards, carried the caption, “Please say you guys are actually dating.” And guess who clicked “like” button? The handle @yejinhand, which is the official account owned by Son – and the same one she officially announced the relationship with on January 1.

When the news broke, fans kicked themselves for not catching this post earlier.

There are even more moments that gave us hints of their romance – such as Son posting lots of selfies with Hyun on her personal Instagram account, far more than she posted with her other drama co-stars Jung Hae-in and So Ji-sub.

But even though we should’ve known they were in love all along, in the end, the fact that the “RiRi couple” are together after all still makes us feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.