At 57, Andy Lau still a tease at KL concert

Show-stopping outfit: The woman is seen yelling at Lau during his concert in Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

A diehard fan of Andy Lau fan, who came in a wedding gown complete with a bridal veil, caught the attention of the Cantopop superstar at his My Love Andy Lau World Tour concert in Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

Sin Chew Daily reported that the fan, who showed up in a white dress, yelled at her idol that she wanted to marry him.

Smiling at her, Lau jokingly replied: "I am married, but you cannot love another."

After delivering one of his hits, Ai Ni Yi Wan Nian (Love You Forever), fans yelled "I love you" and Lau teased them in return: "I am married so, you can only be my mistress."

The 57-year-old Hong Kong singer last performed in the country 14 years ago and during the Malaysian leg of this world tour, held from last Friday to Sunday, he belted out 22 of his popular songs, including all-time favourites Icy Rain and Stupid Kid.

More about
concerts malaysia Andy Lau

