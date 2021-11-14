'6 fairies who lost their wings': K-pop group Pixy open up

Traditionally in British folklore, pixies are mischievous little fairies with a bit of good and bad to them.

K-pop girl group Pixy draws on this heritage to inspire their musical releases and performances, and the members hope it will draw fans to them.

Their pop-rock infused discography lyrically draws on the fictitious origin story of Pixy as “six fairies who lost their wings”.

“I really have a lot of pride in our concept,” says Ella during a video call with the Post . “Some of us were kind of concerned at first if we’d be able to pull off this sort of theme and story, but I think we really suit it well and have grown into this conceptual idea for Pixy since our debut.”

Pixy’s Dia, however, was excited about the creative concept when they found out from their company Allart Entertainment. “To be honest, I really like this darker, more dramatic style of idol pop music rather than a brighter image, so I honestly am really happy to be part of this group.”

Ella, Lola, Satbyeol, Dia, Sua and Dajeong released their first single Wings on February 24, and have released a handful of other singles, two EPs, and numerous engaging music videos that show off their charismatic and musical narrative – and the corresponding choreographies.

“While it is a fantasy story, the struggles and successes are metaphors for our own,” says Satbyeol. “It reflects our journey as artists.”

Pixy aren’t the only K-pop group to lean into fantastical world building to attract the attention of fans, and are far from the only one to incorporate a slightly spooky rockish concept; girl groups including Dreamcatcher and Purple Kiss do the same.

On October 30 they released a music video for the English version of their song Bewitched from October 7’s Temptation EP.

Most of Pixy’s songs and music videos have some element of intense, magical mystery, which they typically keep pretty dark. But they’ve shown different sides to themselves, in the animated sci-fi Moonlight music video in October, or the Still With Me behind-the-scenes music video from September.

“Our music is pretty dark and dramatic, but we’re lighthearted troublemakers and kind of childlike, so I hope we can show that soon,” says Dajeong.

During the video call, they humorously tease each other and spend most of the time nodding along or laughing at one another’s answers, as if proving this point.

Not even a year old, Pixy has already garnered a dedicated fandom, known as Wingxy. “We wrote the song Still with Me from our new album for our fans, to show how grateful we are that they’re supporting us, even when we can’t be together during the pandemic,” says Sua.

“Because we can’t meet face-to-face, it was a nice way to deliver this message to them,” adds Lola.

The six fairies have high hopes for their musical storytelling to make an impact as their career progresses, to a degree where they stand out from the crowded K-pop industry.

“Last year, when we were preparing to debut, everything was really slow. But this year was so fast. We’re looking to continue forward as Pixy next year and in the future,” says Ella.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.