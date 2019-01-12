Actor-model Godfrey Gao's body to leave for Taiwan after embalming in Hangzhou

Godfrey Gao died while filming a reality show in China's Zhejiang on Nov 27, 2019.
PHOTO: Facebook/Godfrey Gao
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The body of Godfrey Gao, who died on Wednesday (Nov 27) while filming a reality show in China's Zhejiang, has been moved from the province's Ningbo city to its capital of Hangzhou for embalming.

Taiwanese media said that Gao's body is likely to reach Taiwan either on Sunday or Monday. His real name is Tsao Chih-hsiang.

His father Tsao Tao-cheng returned to Taiwan from Zhejiang on Thursday night, likely to prepare for his son's funeral, according to Taiwanese media. Asked by the media about his son's death at Taipei airport, he said: "It's a pity, it's really a pity."

Gao's girlfriend Bella Su, who has neither appeared in public nor released any statement since the actor-model's death, updated her Instagram account on Friday with the words, "Whatever we are... You and I will always collide."

Ms Su, 23, has reportedly dated Gao, 35, for more than three years, but the couple kept their relationship low-profile and seldom appeared in public together.

The two met through Gao's good friend, former basketball star James Mao, and became an item rapidly due to their common school background and love of sports. The 1.93m tall Gao studied in Canada and originally wanted to play basketball professionally.

His manager has denied media reports that the two were engaged.

Gao was due to be Mao's groomsman at his wedding on Friday. JetStar Entertainment.

Taiwan-born Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao died after filming variety show Chase Me in China. He collapsed while...

Posted by The Straits Times on Wednesday, 27 November 2019

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

