Actor-model Godfrey Gao's body to leave for Taiwan after embalming in Hangzhou

SINGAPORE - The body of Godfrey Gao, who died on Wednesday (Nov 27) while filming a reality show in China's Zhejiang, has been moved from the province's Ningbo city to its capital of Hangzhou for embalming.

Taiwanese media said that Gao's body is likely to reach Taiwan either on Sunday or Monday. His real name is Tsao Chih-hsiang.

His father Tsao Tao-cheng returned to Taiwan from Zhejiang on Thursday night, likely to prepare for his son's funeral, according to Taiwanese media. Asked by the media about his son's death at Taipei airport, he said: "It's a pity, it's really a pity."

Gao's girlfriend Bella Su, who has neither appeared in public nor released any statement since the actor-model's death, updated her Instagram account on Friday with the words, "Whatever we are... You and I will always collide."