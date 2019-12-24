Actress Joe Chen evades questions over whether she's gotten hitched to Malaysian man

Taiwanese actress Joe Chen had evaded journalists who wanted to ask her about her relationship with a Malaysian whom she met recently on Meeting Mr Right, Guang Ming Daily reported.

Chen, 40, was paired with the man called Alan in the TV show. Both had seemed to have developed steady ties since then.

On Sunday, when Chen attended a charity event in Guangzhou, China, journalists clamoured to interview her.

However, she declined to oblige and rushed to the airport to catch a flight to Shanghai, where she had to shoot a TV drama.

The reporters had wanted to ask about the speculation that she and Alan had gotten married.

