Actress Kate Tsui swaps spotlight for studies

Hong Kong actress Kate Tsui is quitting show business to pursue studies, Sin Chew Daily reported.

She is keen on psychology and obtained a Master's degree six months ago.

The former Hong Kong beauty queen has been in the entertainment industry for 15 years.

Recently, she returned to being a student, taking up psychology and jewellery design courses.

Tsui, 40, said she made the decision to quit after much thought.

"I love to study but it was tough to juggle between acting and studying. Luckily, I graduated.

"I hope to expand my horizons in psychology as I can continue doing my PhD, go into education or even clinical psychology, " she said.