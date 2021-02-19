Actress Zhou Xun stuns fans with no-makeup selfie during CNY

TAIPEI — Chinese actress Zhou Xun shared a no-makeup selfie in a post sending Lunar New Year greetings to her fans.

The 46-year-old actress took to Weibo to share her clean look (and beautiful smile), which sparked a buzz online.

She wrote in the post: “I heard that many friends chose to celebrate the Chinese New Year wherever they are and didn't travel, and they spent New Year’s Eve with each other.

“This is a special Chinese New Year, and it also makes us realise that as long as our hearts are together with loved ones, it’s already a reunion.”

Zhou Xun and Archie Kao have ended their six-year marriage. PHOTO: Weibo/Gao Shengyuan

At the end of last year, the Taiwan Golden Horse Award winner announced her divorce from Chinese-American actor Archie Kao, putting an end to their six-year marriage.

Last year, social media users found that Archie had deleted all the photos with Zhou Xun on Instagram.

In the past few months, Zhou Xun has gradually shifted her attention to work. She is currently promoting her new film The Yinyang Master.