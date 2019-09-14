Adele feels 'free' after filing for divorce

The 'Chasing Pavements' hitmaker had her husband Simon Konecki have officially filed for divorce after splitting up earlier this year and she is now reportedly getting ready "both mentally and physically" to release new music.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Adele feels free and is moving on with her life. It looks like the divorce will be straightforward at this stage. They both want what is best for their son."

"She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year. She talked about last year as a very difficult year and she's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans."

Adele and Simon - who married in secret in 2016 - announced their separation in April this year but they are "committed to raising their son together lovingly".