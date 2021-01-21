Age-defying Barbie Hsu, 44, shocks fans with youthful look

TAIPEI — Taiwanese television host Dee Hsu shared a photo on Sunday (Jan 17) of her sister Barbie Hsu striking a pose in front of the camera, drawing much attention on social media.

The 44-year-old actress won praise from netizens for her age-defying looks while posing in front of a grey wall in a cosy long black trench coat and sporting a pair of knee-high boots.

The 42-year-old host accompanied her Facebook post with the caption: “She looks so chic! Who is this girl?”

PHOTO: Instagram/elephantdee

The post has attracted many comments from social media users, with many saying that they mistook Barbie for Dee’s eldest daughter Elly Hsu or entertainer Aya Liu.

In response to the photo, some said that she looks 20 years younger than her age while others said Barbie and Dee look very alike.

Barbie is best known for her lead role in the 2001 television series Meteor Garden.

In 2010, she married Chinese entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei in a civil ceremony in Beijing.

They have two children: a daughter, Wang Hsi-yueh and a son, Wang Hsi-lin.