Agency denies rift with K-pop global sensation BTS

The agency of K-pop global sensation BTS has denied rumours they were embroiled in a legal dispute with the group over the distribution of profits, reports Sin Chew Daily.

Big Hit Entertainment released a statement on Monday denying a report by JTBC News Room which claimed that members from the band were planning to take legal action against the agency.

The news report earlier claimed that members from the all-boys BTS sought legal advice from a law firm two months ago regarding their exclusive contract and on the distribution of profits.

"We believe that JTBC released reports without following even the most basic of procedures and demand an apology and response from JTBC, " said the Bit Hit statement.

The allegations came as a surprise to fans, as both BTS and the agency were reported to have gotten along well and recently renewed their contract for another seven years.