Alex Kurtzmans signs $216m deal to lead Star Trek for another 5-year mission

Alex Kurtzman (The Amazing Spider-Man 2, The Mummy) has extended his contract with CBS Studios till 2026. Under the US$160 million (S$216 million), 5.5-year deal, Kurtzman will continue his work on the burgeoning Star Trek television franchise.

He first started working on the Star Trek universe for CBS Studios in 2017, tapping on his experience co-writing the 2009 Star Trek and the 2016 Star Trek Beyond, both directed by J. J. Abrams.

Kurtzman has since produced five shows in the Star Trek universe (Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy for 2021. Following that, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds which will be released in 2022). These shows can be found on Paramount+, which first launched in March 2021.

Other shows in the works include Section 31, starring Michelle Yeoh, and a series based around the Starfleet Academy aimed at a younger demographic.

With such a full and robust pipeline of titles, it looks like the Star Trek universe will truly live long and prosper.

