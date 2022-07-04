Alex Law, famed Hong Kong director, dies at age 69

Alex Law Kai Yui, a screenwriter and director who created several of the most celebrated Hong Kong films of the past 40 years, including An Autumn's Tale and Echoes of the Rainbow , has died at the age of 69.

Actor Tenky Tin Kai Man on Sunday (July 3) confirmed that Law died in hospital the night before with his partner Mabel Cheung Yuen-ting, also a famous film director, by his side.

"It was so sudden. I still can't accept it," Tin said. "He was a great film director who has made huge contributions to the industry."

The Hong Kong Film Directors' Guild released a statement confirming the death of Law, who previously served as the organisation's vice-chairman.

"We will announce the funeral arrangements for director Law in the coming days. We sincerely ask the media to refrain from disturbing director Law's family and give them space for mourning," it said. "On behalf of director Law's family, we would like to thank everyone for their concern and condolences."

Alex Law wins best screenplay award at the 19th Hong Kong Film Awards.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Born in 1952, Law graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in Chinese and English studies and comparative literature in 1976. He later met Cheung while studying for a master's degree at New York University's film school.

The pair made many Hong Kong films that won a number of awards, including An Autumn's Tale (1987), Painted Faces (1988), City of Glass (1998) and Echoes of the Rainbow (2010).

They made films featuring a number of well-known actors, such as Chow Yun-fat, Carina Lau Ka-ling, Sammo Hung Kam-bo and Sandra Ng Kwan-yue.

An Autumn's Tale , a romantic drama starring Chow and Cherie Chung Chor Hung, won the award for best screenplay at the 7th Hong Kong Film Awards, while Painted Faces , a biographical drama featuring Hung, won best director at the 25th Golden Horse Film Festival and Awards.

A handout photo. Cherie Chung and Chow Yun Fat in An Autumn's Tale.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Echoes of the Rainbow became the first Hong Kong film to win the Crystal Bear for best film in the Generation Kplus category at the Berlin International Film Festival and also won best screenplay at the 29th Hong Kong Film Awards.

Set in the 1960s, the film, starring Simon Yam Tat Wah and Ng, is a heart-warming tale of a shoemaker's family living on Wing Lee Street in Sheung Wan. T

he story is told through the eyes of a child played by eight-year-old Buzz Chung, of how the family weathered hardships and kept believing when their eldest son Desmond was diagnosed with leukaemia.

The boy dies later in the film, and years afterwards, the younger brother remarks that "time is the greatest thief". In the film's final scene, he and his mother visit his brother's grave, and he recounts a lesson his brother taught him about double rainbows.

The film was set in a time when people lived a tough life but continued to strive forward, seeking a better tomorrow under the colonial regime.

Law said the story was largely based on his childhood.

A handout photo. Simon Yam and Sandra Ng in a scene from Echoes of the Rainbow.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"We never complained back in those days. We just thought of how to overcome the obstacles we faced or come up with an alternative solution," he said after winning a Crystal Bear award for his movie. "Because of all those social issues … and the negative energy haunting society in recent years, I had a great urge to make a film telling a story based on my childhood experience."

The film also put a spotlight on Wing Lee Street, which the government had planned to redevelop but was later saved from demolition.

"It is a tragedy for Hong Kong to lose such a brilliant screenwriter and director," Ng said, adding that she recalled how compatible Law and Cheung were when they filmed Echoes of the Rainbow and how the couple respected and loved each other.

"We bid our director farewell and send our condolences to Mabel, please be strong," she said.

Kevin Yeung Yun Hung, secretary for culture, sports and tourism, said he was saddened over the passing of Law, a leading figure in the local film industry who promoted its development through government initiatives.

A handout photo. Director and screenwriter Alex Law.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"Alex had been contributing a lot to the local film industry and created a lot of classic popular films which are full of cultural ambience," Yeung said, noting that Law's Echoes of the Rainbow received high critical acclaim.

Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Joe Wong Chi Cho, who also serves as vice-chairman of the Hong Kong Film Development Council, said: "Alex had a strong passion for film throughout his life. He was dedicated to nurturing talent and strived to promote the development of Hong Kong films over the years. We are deeply saddened by the passing of Alex and will fondly remember him."

Council chairman Dr Wilfred Wong Ying Wai said the death of Law, who was a council member between 2013 and 2015, was "a huge loss for the local film industry".

"Alex is a leading figure in the development of the local film industry. Being an outstanding Hong Kong film director, he earned a lot of achievement throughout his career. He also contributed a lot to the local film industry," he said, adding that Law was also eager to pass his knowledge and experiences to younger generations.

