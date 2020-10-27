Alien Huang's girlfriend Qun Qun shows dramatic weight loss since his passing

TAIPEI — Taiwanese cheerleader Wu Han-qun, better known as Qun Qun, posted a photo of her workout on Sunday (Oct 25), showing her dramatic weight loss one month after her boyfriend Alien Huang’s tragic passing.

In the Facebook post, the 30-year-old was weightlifting in a local gym with her hair tied in a ponytail while wearing a tank top and workout leggings.

Qun Qun used to be fit but now she's thinner. PHOTO: Facebook/Qun Qun

“It’s been so long since the last time I came here,” she wrote.

Compared to the pictures posted before her boyfriend’s death, her arms and legs are much thinner, and her jawline is sharper, drawing fans’ concern over her well-being.

Responding to the post, many reminded her to take care of herself.

One wrote: “You are too skinny, eat up!” while another said: ” You’ve lost a lot of weight.”

Qun looks thinner in her recent workout photo. PHOTO: Facebook/Qun Qun