Alien Huang's posthumous song goes online

TAIPEI - Taiwanese singer-host Alien Huang’s posthumous song, The Most Boring Afternoon on Earth, from the album Plan B Collection went online on Sunday (Nov 22).

Plan B Collection is a compilation of the late singer’s works that he didn't manage to record before his death.

His agent Dino announced on Sunday the release of the new song with a photo of Alien holding a cup of coffee.

Alien Huang’s posthumous song The Most Boring Afternoon on Earth went online on Sunday. PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/ipig31

The announcement followed an Instagram post last Thursday (Nov 19) in which Dino revealed that he would be shooting a music video for the song.

“Two weeks ago, it was my first time directing your music video,” Dino said, adding that Alien had taught him so much about filming.

“I miss you so much,” he added.

Dino, the late singer’s agent, revealed that he would be shooting a music video for the song. PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/ipig31

The announcement has drawn much attention, with some saying that they listened to the song on repeat late at night to feel the warmth of his voice.

Alien died from cardiovascular complications at the age of 36 on Sep 16.