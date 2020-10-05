Alien Huang's sister thanks fans for successful charity sale

TAIPEI — The sister of late Taiwanese singer and actor Alien Huang thanked her brother’s fans on Sunday for the successful charity sale organized this weekend, saying that they helped share her brother’s love.

“(My) brother must be very proud of you all,” Huang Ting-ting said on her Instagram page before expressing hopes that fans would take good care of her brother’s belongings.

Huang Ting-ting explained that the sale reportedly attracted more than 2,000 fans on the first day. She also promised to keep in touch with her brother’s fans and share some highlights of the manuscripts she found at his residence.

The late star’s family held the charity sale on Oct 3 to sell his clothes, shoes, accessories, and other belongings. All proceeds will reportedly be donated to the polycystic kidney disease research group of Taipei Veterans General Hospital.

Huang, also known as Xiao Gui, discovered he had a family history of kidney disease during a health checkup eight years ago and media outlets are saying that that could be why he told his girlfriend they shouldn’t get married.

Some doctors have even pointed out that his sudden death could be due to a fatal combination of several medical conditions that led to the aortic dissection — the tearing of the main artery that carries blood away from the heart — that killed him.