Alien Huang's sketchbook leaves fans in tears

TAIPEI — Huang Ting-ting shared on Tuesday a page of her late brother’s sketchbook published in 2007, leaving fans in tears.

According to the picture released on Instagram, Alien Huang drew a man in tears alongside a note left by his grandmother which reads: “Alien, grandma is going to join the club of senior citizens.”

“Recently, I started to collect post-it notes that my grandmother would give me before going out, a collection full of emotions,” the young singer wrote alongside gramma’s sticky note when he was 20 years old.

He continued: “Can you imagine an old woman who has never been to school, squeezing a few words out of her head, just because she doesn’t want you to worry?”

The heartfelt note was written on Mother Day’s Eve in 2004.

The illustration was part of Alien’s first book Too fast to live, Too young to die published in 2007. The book was followed by Gui Nu Chuan and Chi Gui Liu .