Amber Kuo releases second track ahead of CNY holiday

TAIPEI — Taiwanese singer-actress Amber Kuo announced Wednesday (Feb 3) the release of her second single Never Let Me Go.

Kuo made a comeback last Christmas with the track NaKuNa in the electronic album Vol.13-1986 Counting Sheep.

Of the slander she has faced, the 34-year-old singer said: “It’s good for everyone to be happy. I’m doing my part and respecting myself!”

Amber has suffered from anxiety and insomnia for the past year. Since her recovery, she has pulled herself together to create and set up her own music label Nomad City Records.

“Music has become an antidote to cure me, and I also look forward to using the same warmth to appease more injured hearts,” she said.

Her latest single Never Let Me Go is inspired by a Chinese poem written by author Chang Chao from the Qing dynasty and she added she likes reading poems very much.

Another inspiration comes from Oscar-winning director Woody Allen’s movie Deconstructing Harry.

Last year, Amber hit back at rumours saying she had an affair with Show Lo who was plagued by a sex scandal.

In a Weibo post in May last year, she wrote: “I have had no personal relationship with Show since my debut. Except for my work, I don’t know him personally.”

“I’ll see you in the court.”