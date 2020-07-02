American celebs encourage people to #WearADamnMask

Mumtaj Begum
The Star/Asia News Network
A combo picture of Instagram posts by Reese Witherspoon and Patrick Demspey.
PHOTO: Instagram

As Americans stand divided on whether they should wear a face mask or not, turning it into a political view, some celebrities are urging their followers on social media to wear a mask in public for its true purpose, to stop further spread of Covid-19.

Using the #WearADamnMask, actors Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Patrick Dempsey posted photos of themselves wearing masks on their Instagram accounts recently.

Witherspoon wrote: "Hey Everybody! Wearing a mask is not a political statement. It means you care about other people's health and safety. Be KIND, wear a mask! #wearadamnmask "

Mindy Kaling goes a step further. She posted: "... I invite every single one of you to help spread the word. Post a masked selfie with #WearADamnMask and then tag as many people as you can."

Covid-19 cases in the United States have been surging, with 2.7 million people infected and 127,000 people killed, according to one recent report.

But some Americans are viewing wearing a mask as a violation of individual rights. Even the US President Donald Trump has yet to be photographed in public wearing a mask.

I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀ ⠀ I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼 ⠀ ⠀ If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️

