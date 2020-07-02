American celebs encourage people to #WearADamnMask

As Americans stand divided on whether they should wear a face mask or not, turning it into a political view, some celebrities are urging their followers on social media to wear a mask in public for its true purpose, to stop further spread of Covid-19.

Using the #WearADamnMask, actors Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Patrick Dempsey posted photos of themselves wearing masks on their Instagram accounts recently.

Witherspoon wrote: "Hey Everybody! Wearing a mask is not a political statement. It means you care about other people's health and safety. Be KIND, wear a mask! #wearadamnmask "

Mindy Kaling goes a step further. She posted: "... I invite every single one of you to help spread the word. Post a masked selfie with #WearADamnMask and then tag as many people as you can."

Covid-19 cases in the United States have been surging, with 2.7 million people infected and 127,000 people killed, according to one recent report.

But some Americans are viewing wearing a mask as a violation of individual rights. Even the US President Donald Trump has yet to be photographed in public wearing a mask.

