Ang Lee's son on playing people like him: 'I am not an alpha male'

Mason Lee - whose first film as lead actor, the Taiwanese romantic comedy Stand by Me, opens in cinemas in China on Sept 9 - says his role as the underdog whose dream girl does not reciprocate his feelings for her resembles the real-life him.

"I am not an alpha male in real life," he tells the Post self-deprecatingly.

"I don't have a very handsome face. Jiu-bing [his character in the movie] is a loser in love; other boys always upstage him.

"So, when playing the role, I don't need to be like the usual male leads in romance films who are handsome pop idols. I like playing the underdog, as characters who always win are boring."

Lee adds that his shy and reserved personality lends itself to the role in Stand by Me. "Like Jiu-bing, I am at ease with people I trust. It also takes a long time for me to get familiar with people."

The 31-year-old is the younger son of Academy Award-winning Taiwanese director Ang Lee, and cut his teeth in acting as a baby in The Wedding Banquet (1993), directed by his father.

After bit parts in The Hangover Part II (2011) and Lucy (2014), Lee starred as an Asian soldier in Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (2016), also directed by the elder Lee.

Meatier supporting roles in Who Killed Cock Robin (2017) and Suburban Birds (2018) followed.

Stand by Me is the first movie in which Lee stars as the lead. The story follows student Jiu-bing (Lee) as he stands by the side of his love interest, Bo-he (Ivy Shao Yu-wei), while she endures romantic setbacks.

Lee and Ivy Shao in a still from Stand by Me. PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

Lee says he tried to avoid reading any comments on the film’s trailer when it was released in 2019.

“One time, I couldn’t help taking a peek and saw a post saying this male lead looks like a passer-by. But it’s ok, as I hope the audience look at my acting instead of my appearance.”

Lee says he likes actors with ordinary looks but with strong acting skills.

“I hope I can be like that in future, too. If the star in a film looks too handsome, it’s difficult for me to feel resonance with the plot. For films to strike a chord with audiences, the characters in them should be like people that viewers run into in real life.”

Lee and Chris Tucker in a still from Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

Speaking to the Post from his home in Taiwan, the New York University theatre graduate, who was born in America, says watching films from the 1960s and ’70s helped nurture his interest in acting.

“When I was a high school student in New York, my mum would bring me and my brother to the library near her office to rent DVDs. While she was working, she let us watch the films on her MacBook in her office after we finished our homework.

“I enjoyed the films with Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Marlon Brando. Dog Day Afternoon (1975) is my favourite. Al Pacino’s character in it [a failed bank robber] is very miserable. I was thrilled by the way he played it.”

Lee (left) in a still from Who Killed Cock Robin. PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

Lee himself played an outlaw in Who Killed Cock Robin, and was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor prize at the Golden Horse Awards for his performance as an introvert who murders his love interest.

In spite of the accolade, Lee says the role was not very challenging to play since he also has a reserved personality.

Playing a righteous police officer in the yet-to-be-released Hong Kong film Limbo, starring Gordon Lam Ka-tung and directed by Soi Cheang Pou-soi, was harder.

In the black-and-white film, shot in the hidden urban areas of Kwun Tong and Kowloon City, Hong Kong is presented as a kind of purgatory.

It tells the story of two police officers, played by Lee and Lam, as they investigate a series of murders in a seedy underground community.

Lee in a still from Limbo. PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

Lee sustained injuries to his hands when making Limbo which, three years later, still remain.

“The on-site locations were quite dirty. Some of the scenes were shot under heavy rain. The dirty water infected the wounds left by the scratches.”

The film has received very positive reviews on the international film circuit.

When it premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in March, Limbo was regarded as one of the best films in the programme. It received the Purple Mulberry Award at the Far East Film Festival in Italy in July. Lam also won the Variety Star Asia Award at the New York Asian Film Festival in August.

In the film, Hong Kong is made to look like a hellhole filled with lost souls, and Lee says he likes cities where the glossy skyscrapers belie a darker underbelly.

“[Having grown] up in poverty, Cheang wanted to portray the Hong Kong he knew. Hong Kong under his cinematic lens is like New York, where my parents live. It is the place I love the most. Times Square and Wall Street coexist with the Bronx and Brooklyn. Such cities have character.”

Lee’s parents emigrated to America in 1978. Initially, his father was worried about him pursuing an acting career.

“He thought doing such a career is harsh, as film crew have to be away from [their] families for long stretches of time. He didn’t want his children to have such a life. But he eventually supported me.

“After seeing my films, he will be frank with me, praising the good performances and damning the bad ones.

“I look forward to working with him on set again,” adds Lee.

Lee (left) and father Ang Lee (centre) on the set of Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.