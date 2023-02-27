Angela Bassett: I only wish my mum could see my success

Angela Bassett wishes her mother could see her career success.

The 64-year-old actress has been active in showbusiness since the 1980s and has been nominated for an Academy Award for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but admitted she would love to be able to share her "amazing" success with her mother Betty Jayne, who died in 2014 at the age of 78.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Oh my gosh I need to sit down somewhere! And fan myself, oh my God. It's amazing because it's been decades of a career, and to remain, to be able to do it, to persevere at a high level and for it to be appreciated, to receive so much love and support from audiences from my community, from around the world is oh my gosh, I only wish my mother could see it, to be here to witness it."

The What's Love Got to Do with It star - who was named Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday (Feb 25) and was named Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role in 9-1-1 - also added that it is "vital" that those in the industry are honoured by their peers as she urged people to "reach out" if they need help.

Asked how important it is to receive acknowledgement for her work, she said: "It's absolutely vital. It's vital to our survival, to our forward movement. No man is alone, no woman is alone, don't believe that. Don't believe in that. We have each other. Reach out to one another."