Arnold Schwarzenegger stopped watching the Oscars because they were 'so boring'

The 73-year-old actor was left unimpressed by Sunday's (April 25) Academy Awards and thinks the event really needs a formal host to bring everything together.

Speaking to talk show host Jimmy Kimmel - who anchored the ceremony in 2017 and 2018 before the decision was made not to have a main presenter for the last three years - Arnold said he had been asked "several times" if he'd tuned in.

He joked: "I told people, I said I watched maybe one-third of it, so I cannot even tell you if I won. Did I win?"

Jimmy quipped his guest had been awarded the Best Supporting Actor prize, before the Terminator star continued: "I'll tell you, the reason why I only watched one-third was because it was so boring.

ALSO READ: Arnold Schwarzenegger has heart surgery for new aortic valve

"I'm telling you, without you hosting it... you really brought it so alive, so I got addicted to watching you host the Oscars.

"I basically just turned it off and I just couldn't watch it anymore because there was just so much talent there on the stage, but it was so boring.

"How could anyone with all this talent make this so boring?"