Asian Film Awards 2020 nominations: Oscar-winning Parasite leads race at first edition hosted in Busan

The dominance of Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite looks set to continue some 16 months after it first took home the Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival.

Having also made Academy Awards history in February by winning the best picture Oscar, the writer-director’s vicious class satire has a good chance of adding to its accolades at the 14th edition of the Asian Film Awards, leading the field with 10 nominations, including best picture and best director.

Fittingly, the South Korean film’s probable victory lap coincides with a fundamental change in the organisation of the Asian Film Awards.

The upcoming awards, to be announced and presented next month, are being relocated to South Korea and aligned with the Busan International Film Festival. Past editions of the awards were held in either Hong Kong or Macau, habitually in March every year.

Parasite ’s 10 nods are followed by 2019 Golden Horse best picture winner A Sun, and So Long, My Son, winner of both best actor and actress prizes at the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival; both films received seven nominations, also including best film and best director.

Despite no longer being the host city of the Asian Film Awards, Hong Kong cinema will be ably represented: Bullying drama Better Days has been nominated in five categories, including a best actress nod for Zhou Dongyu; while the gay romance Suk Suk is recognised in three acting categories, including a best actor nomination for Tai Bo.

Norris Wong Yee-lam is also recognised in the best new director category for My Prince Edward.

The winners of the 2020 Asian Film Awards will be announced via YouTube broadcast on Oct14.

The full list of nominations are as follows:

1. Best film

Listen to the Universe (Japan), Parasite (South Korea), So Long, My Son (mainland China), A Sun (Taiwan), Thappad (India), There Is No Evil (Iran, Germany)

2. Best director

Pema Tseden (Balloon ), Tsai Ming-liang ( Days ), Bong Joon-ho (Parasite ), Wang Xiaoshuai (So Long, My Son ), Chung Mong-hong (A Sun ), Nobuhiro Suwa (Voices in the Wind )

3. Best actor

Hamed Behdad (Castle of Dreams ), Chen Yi-wen (A Sun ), Masataka Kubota (First Love ), Lee Byung-hun (The Man Standing Next ), Tai Bo (Suk Suk ), Wang Jingchun (So Long, My Son )

4. Best actress

Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying ( Happy Old Year ), Jung Yu-mi (Kim Ji Young, Born 1982 ), Mariko Tsutsui (A Girl Missing ), Yeo Yann Yann ( Wet Season ), Yong Mei (So Long, My Son ), Zhou Dongyu (Better Days )

5. Best supporting actor

Choi Woo-shik (Parasite ), Jinpa (Balloon ), Ryo Kase (To the Ends of the Earth ), Liu Kuan-ting (A Sun ), Ben Yuen Fu-wah (Suk Suk )

6. Best supporting actress

Patra Au Ga-man (Suk Suk ), Samantha Ko Shu-chin (A Sun ), Lee Jeong-eun (Parasite ), Yuko Tanaka (One Night ), Zhou Ye (Better Days )

7. Best new director

John Hsu Han-chiang ( Detention ), Lee Sang-geun (Exit ), Sharipa Urazbayeva (Mariam ), Norris Wong Yee-lam (My Prince Edward ), Hikari (37 Seconds ), Liang Ming (Wisdom Tooth )

8. Best newcomer

Fandy Fan Shao-hsun ( We are Champions ), Anong Houngheuangsy (Days ), Kim Hye-jun (Another Child ), Sakurako Konishi (First Love ), Jackson Yee (Better Days )

9. Best screenplay

Balloon ; Castle of Dreams; Parasite; So Long, My Son; A Sun

10. Best editing

Better Days; Parasite; So Long, My Son; A Sun; Thappad

11. Best cinematography

Balloon, Jallikattu, Time to Hunt, To the Ends of the Earth , The Wild Goose Lake

12. Best original music

Gully Boy , Jallikattu , On-Gaku: Our Sound , Parasite , Svaha: the Sixth Finger

13. Best costume design

Better Days , Forbidden Dream , Gully Boy , Happy Old Year , Kingdom

14. Best production design

Gully Boy ; Gundala ; Parasite ; So Long, My Son ; The Wandering Earth

15. Best visual effects

Ashfall , Detention , First Love , Parasite , The Wandering Earth

16. Best sound

Ashfall , Listen to the Universe , Parasite , The Wandering Earth , The Wild Goose Lake

