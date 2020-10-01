Awkwafina's Golden Globe winner set to bomb in China

The Farewell star Awkwafina made history by winning a best actress Golden Globe this week, but her victory hasn't generated interest in the film among cinema-goers in China, where it is set and where it goes on general release on January 10.

According to China's largest movie ticketing app, Maoyan, by the end of Wednesday, advance ticket sales for the opening day of The Farewell amounted to only 51,000 yuan (S$9,900). Seats have been on presale since November 14.

The film industry sees advance ticket sales for a film's opening day on Maoyan as a credible gauge of audience response to a movie and how it will fare at the box office in China.

The Farewell had a limited release in China in late November, when Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum and who was born to a Chinese-American father and a Korean-American mother, was the subject of vitriolic remarks on Chinese video-streaming website Bilibili and on Weibo about her appearance, SCMP's Abacus reported.

Directed by Lulu Wang, The Farewell tells the touching story of a Chinese-American writer, Billi (played by Awkwafina), who returns to China to spend time with her grandmother, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Billi's family travel to the grandmother's home in Changchun, in China's northeast, to stage a fake wedding between her cousin and his Japanese girlfriend so that the entire extended family can bid the grandmother a final farewell.

Advance ticket sales for the opening day of a blockbuster film are always high.

Disney animated feature Frozen II, which opened in China on November 22, had advance ticket sales of 25 million yuan, and went on to take 75 million yuan at the Chinese box office on its opening day - three times the advance sales total.

Another recent movie, Only Cloud Knows, directed by leading Chinese filmmaker Feng Xiaogang, chalked up 6 million yuan in first-day presales.

It went on to make 30 million yuan in ticket sales - five times the presale total - on its first day in cinemas.

Citing The Farewell's poor presales figure, online commentators in China said the film was likely to be a flop there as Hollywood romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, in which Awkwafina played a supporting role, was in 2018.

Having grossed more than US$236 million (S$320 million) worldwide, making it the highest grossing romantic comedy in a decade, that film made only 6 million yuan on its opening weekend in China.

Chinese tech media site 36kr, in a story in November which explored why films about Asian-Americans don't impress audiences in China, said it would be very difficult for The Farewell to perform well in China.

"Compared to Crazy Rich Asians, The Farewell's brand awareness is much lower. Few cinemas will screen it," 36kr's report said.

According to Maoyan, only 1.3 per cent, or 3,057, of the available screening slots at Chinese cinemas on The Farewell's opening day will be devoted to the film.