Awkwafina's Golden Globe winner set to bomb in China

The Farewell star Awkwafina made history by winning a best actress Golden Globe this week, but her victory hasn't generated interest in the film among cinema-goers in China, where it is set and where it goes on general release on January 10.
According to China's largest movie ticketing app, Maoyan, by the end of Wednesday, advance ticket sales for the opening day of The Farewell amounted to only 51,000 yuan (S$9,900). Seats have been on presale since November 14.
The film industry sees advance ticket sales for a film's opening day on Maoyan as a credible gauge of audience response to a movie and how it will fare at the box office in China.
The Farewell had a limited release in China in late November, when Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum and who was born to a Chinese-American father and a Korean-American mother, was the subject of vitriolic remarks on Chinese video-streaming website Bilibili and on Weibo about her appearance, SCMP's Abacus reported.
Directed by Lulu Wang, The Farewell tells the touching story of a Chinese-American writer, Billi (played by Awkwafina), who returns to China to spend time with her grandmother, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer.
Billi's family travel to the grandmother's home in Changchun, in China's northeast, to stage a fake wedding between her cousin and his Japanese girlfriend so that the entire extended family can bid the grandmother a final farewell.
Advance ticket sales for the opening day of a blockbuster film are always high.
Disney animated feature Frozen II, which opened in China on November 22, had advance ticket sales of 25 million yuan, and went on to take 75 million yuan at the Chinese box office on its opening day - three times the advance sales total.
Another recent movie, Only Cloud Knows, directed by leading Chinese filmmaker Feng Xiaogang, chalked up 6 million yuan in first-day presales.
It went on to make 30 million yuan in ticket sales - five times the presale total - on its first day in cinemas.
Citing The Farewell's poor presales figure, online commentators in China said the film was likely to be a flop there as Hollywood romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, in which Awkwafina played a supporting role, was in 2018.
Having grossed more than US$236 million (S$320 million) worldwide, making it the highest grossing romantic comedy in a decade, that film made only 6 million yuan on its opening weekend in China.
Chinese tech media site 36kr, in a story in November which explored why films about Asian-Americans don't impress audiences in China, said it would be very difficult for The Farewell to perform well in China.
"Compared to Crazy Rich Asians, The Farewell's brand awareness is much lower. Few cinemas will screen it," 36kr's report said.
According to Maoyan, only 1.3 per cent, or 3,057, of the available screening slots at Chinese cinemas on The Farewell's opening day will be devoted to the film.
For all that advance ticket sales have been weak, The Farewell has had a better critical reception in China than Crazy Rich Asians. While the latter scored only 6.1 out of 10 on film ratings website Douban, China's answer to Rotten Tomatoes, The Farewell has a score of 7.6 on Douban. There are plenty of examples of films that received a glowing critical reception and, thanks to word of mouth, performed strongly at the Chinese box office. One example is Indian wrestling film Dangal, which scored 9 out of 10 on Douban in 2016. Advance ticket sales for its opening day were only 1.37 million yuan, according to Maoyan, but took 15.8 million yuan on its opening day - 11.5 times the value of advance sales - and went on to make 1.3 billion yuan in China. However, given how low advance ticket sales for The Farewell's opening day are, it will be difficult for it to repeat the success Dangal achieved through word of mouth, even if those who do see the film rate it highly. Jane Zheng, a China-based producer for Seesaw Productions, which co-produced The Farewell, told the Post in an earlier interview she has been studying what kinds of movies can appeal to both Chinese and American audience for years. "Although we say good movies can travel [across cultures], audiences [in different places] have their own movie-viewing habits. As a producer, we have to be clear about the movie's target market. I don't think [the producer for Chinese science fiction blockbuster] The Wandering Earth ever thought of targeting overseas audiences. For The Farewell, we aim at the North American market." Zheng said the production team decided against changing the film's script to cater to Chinese demands. "We have sought [Chinese investors] before," she said. "They suggested we Sinicise the movie, like making the female protagonist less Westernised, or getting her a boyfriend, or getting a more pretty actress to play her. But [The Farewell's] female protagonist Billi is based on director Lulu Wang's own story. If we make her more Chinese or get Angelababy to play her, it will no longer be Wang's life." Wang told the Post she had neither the American nor the Chinese audience in mind when she made the movie. "I made it for myself, my family and the people who are like me, who have one foot in America and [another] in China. The key is not to make movies to appeal to a particular market, but to make something from the heart that makes you laugh, cry and feel human," Wang said. "I don't know [how the film will perform in China] as I don't know the marketplace [there] very well. But it played very well at the Shanghai Film Festival [in June]. When I travelled with the movie around the world, a lot of Chinese people came up to me, and they're in tears as they really like the film. I hope that it does well in China." This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
