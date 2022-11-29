'Be less like water': Late Hong Kong legend Bruce Lee still packs medical punch

Even from beyond the grave Hong Kong martial arts legend Bruce Lee has a message for his legions of fans — “Be less like water.”

At least that is the posthumous medical message academics behind the latest research into what may have caused his mystery death hope will be conveyed, and perhaps form a new part of his legacy.

Speaking to the Post, one of the Spanish academics who carried out the study, which concluded that water intoxication was behind the kung fu icon’s untimely demise, said she hoped its publication will prevent further deaths.

Unsplash To understand why the latest study into Lee’s death came to the conclusion it did, it is necessary to go back to May 10, 1973.

At that time the martial arts star was working on a dubbing session in Hong Kong for his hit film, Enter the Dragon, when he felt faint, disorientated and struggled to walk.

Then he lost consciousness, vomiting his lunch of spaghetti, his body convulsing.

Lee was rushed to Hong Kong’s Baptist Hospital where cerebral oedema — swelling of the brain —was diagnosed and treated.

Now that diagnosis has been exposed as a crucial link into how Lee died two months later aged just 32.

Instagram/ Bruce Lee While brain swelling was ruled as the cause of death, the Spanish researchers now come up with a new theory that a specific form of kidney dysfunction, water intoxication (hyponatraemia) — when a person’s kidneys are not able to remove excess fluid from the body — was the most likely cause of death.

“During our research we came across the mystery of Lee’s death and the fact that he had a prior episode of brain oedema,” said María Vanessa Pérez Gómez, a researcher at Spain’s Autonomous University of Madrid, who was part of the study that made headlines globally.

“We now believe that hyponatraemia better explains Lee’s death than any other theory,” she said.

Wild theories have swirled for years about how Lee died. Some say the star — who would have turned 76 on Nov 27 — was assassinated by triad gangsters, others claim he was poisoned by an ex-lover.

The most outlandish theory is that Lee — known for his signature one-inch punch move — was murdered by kung fu masters enraged that he was teaching foreigners ancient Chinese techniques.

More recently, Matthew Polly, in his 2018 book, Bruce Lee, A Life, suggested heat stroke was to blame.

It is not surprising the new research dominated news feeds worldwide. Lee was a global star who kicked and punched his way into the public consciousness thanks to hits such as Fist of Fury and The Way of the Dragon .

What was surprising, said Gomez, was how many risk factors linked Lee to hyponatraemia.

“We were amazed to uncover multiple risk factors that impair the ability of the kidneys to eliminate water in urine,” said Gómez.

One was excess water intake. According to reports, Lee’s wife, Linda Lee Cadwell, had said that Lee was “existing miserably” on a fluid-based diet of carrot and apple juice.

This was thought to explain the star’s accelerated weight loss between May and July 1973, the study highlighted, adding doctors had encouraged him to adopt a healthier diet.

Cannabis and alcohol use are also risk factors, with reports Lee had increased the intake of both in the last few months of his life. Prescription drugs have also been linked.

Instagram/ Bruce Lee The paper, titled Who killed Bruce Lee? The hyponatraemia hypothesis, will appear in next month’s edition of Clinical Kidney Journal.

Gómez said publishing the paper will hopefully prevent further deaths.

“Kidney disease doesn’t get media attention like cancer or cardiovascular disease, even though it is projected to become the fifth global cause of death by 2040,” she said, adding that it currently affects 850 million people worldwide.

A lack of understanding about kidney functions among patients and the general public, said Gómez, can have severe consequences.

The organs do more than just eliminate toxins from urine, she said.

“Kidneys produce anti-ageing proteins called Klotho and a protein that promotes the production of red blood cells. They also activate vitamin D to promote bone health.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.