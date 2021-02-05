Being sexy doesn't equate to being easy: YouTuber Holger Chen tells online trolls in support of model Ili Cheng

TAIPEI — Taiwanese YouTuber Holger Chen voiced his support for model Ili Cheng on Thursday (Feb 4), one day after she held a press conference claiming that she was sexually harassed by famous Taiwanese singer Weng Li-you.

Holger criticised those saying that Ili was “asking for it”, stressing that “being sexy doesn’t equate to being easy".

In response to speculation over the validity of her accusations, he reminded social media users to be respectful of her claims.

He also warned those who argue that celebrities should not complain of sexual harassment if their popularity is only based on their looks and sexy image.

Holger explained “dressing in a sexy way” and “actual consent” are two separate matters and drew on his own experience and public image to demonstrate this.

He said when he first became popular and gave talks at various places, many people would come forward to touch his muscles without asking him, which left him feeling disrespected.

As for whether the allegations were true, he believes that both parties should resolve the matter themselves, and called on social media users to remain respectful to both parties, but especially to Ili.