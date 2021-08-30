Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in period drama they co-wrote, Benedict Cumberbatch in sibling feud story - 10 awards season candidates to catch at festivals

The autumn film festival season is upon us, with Telluride, Toronto, and Venice all about to get under way. That means a glut of new films is about to be unleashed – many of which are likely to feature in the awards race in the coming six months.

Last year, Chloé Zhao ’s Nomadland launched at all three festivals and left the competitors in the dust all the way to the Academy Awards, where it won three Oscars, including for best picture .

So which films premiering in this festival season are likely to last the distance?

We take an early look at 10 potential candidates for the upcoming awards season.

1. Dear Evan Hansen

From Jon Chu’s In The Heights to the forthcoming reboot of West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, 2021 is the year of the musical. Opening this year’s Toronto International Film Festival is the movie adaptation of the Olivier- and Tony Award-winning hit set in a high school, Dear Evan Hansen .

With La La Land ’s Benj Pasek and Justin Paul on song duty, director Steven Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower ) is calling the shots and there’s A-list star power in the shape of Julianne Moore and Amy Adams. Taking the lead, as Evan who suffers from a social anxiety disorder, is Ben Platt. Expect feel-good uplifts.

Could be up for: Best picture

2. The Last Duel

The last time Matt Damon and Ben Affleck wrote a script together, the result was Good Will Hunting , the film that launched their careers and won them an Oscar for best original screenplay.

Now they’re back writing and co-starring in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel , an adaptation of Eric Jager’s account of courtly intrigue in medieval France that launches out of competition in Venice.

Affleck and Damon have not only co-scripted The Last Duel with Nicole Holofcener – they also team up on screen alongside Adam Driver and Killing Eve ’s Jodie Comer for Scott’s first period piece since 2014’s Biblical epic Exodus: Gods and Kings . Historical epics? Something the Academy loves.

Could be up for: Best adapted screenplay

3. The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Even more than historical epics, the Academy loves biopics. The Big Sick director Michael Showalter is back with this take on controversial televangelists Tammy Faye Bakker and Jim Bakker, who are played by two of Hollywood’s most cultivated stars, Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which will receive its world premiere at Toronto, is inspired by a 2000 documentary by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, and the early shots of Chastain as the decked-out Tammy Faye look like she’s gone for a full transformation – something else the Academy can’t resist. Talking of which, Vincent D’Onofrio is almost unrecognisable in his role too.

Could be up for: Best actress

4. Belfast

A still from Belfast.

PHOTO: Focus Features

Compared to Kenneth Branagh’s recent directorial efforts – such as Artemis Fowl and the still-unreleased Death on the Nile – his latest project looks niche. But a black-and-white story inspired by his own Northern Irish upbringing is likely to catch the eye. Set in the 1960s, it stars Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe as the parents of a young boy, and Ciarán Hinds and Branagh regular Dame Judi Dench as the grandparents.

Branagh calls it “my most personal film”, and the word “heart-warming” is already being bandied around. This one had that feel of a Little Miss Sunshine that could run all the way through awards season.

Could be up for: Best director

5. The Power of the Dog Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from The Power of the Dog.

PHOTO: Netflix Jane Campion, who previously won an Oscar for scripting 1993’s The Piano, is back with her first feature since 2009’s biopic of the poet John Keats, Bright Star . Set in 1920s Montana, this star-laden tale tells of two brothers who clash when one marries a young widow.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and his real-life partner, Kirsten Dunst, star, alongside Thomasin McKenzie and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Premiering in both Venice (in competition) and Toronto, this has prestige picture scrawled all over it. It doesn’t hurt that it’s being released by Netflix; the streaming platform will assuredly push this towards the Oscars.

Could be up for: Best picture

ALSO READ: Great Chinese Art Heist movie plan sparks anger in China, where it’s seen as a Western ploy to discredit the country

6. Benediction A still from Benediction.

PHOTO: BBC Film The latest film from Britain’s Terence Davies, Benediction will receive its world premiere in Toronto. After his last film A Quiet Passion, about the poet Emily Dickinson, Davies has stayed in the literary realm for this story of Siegfried Sassoon, the English writer famous for his harrowing World War I poetry.

Dunkirk star Jack Lowden plays Sassoon as a young man, while Peter Capaldi – on something of a roll after The Suicide Squad – plays him in his later years. The 75 year-old Davies has never quite got the international recognition he deserves, but this might finally be the film that brings him rich reward.

Could be up for: Best actor

7. The Electrical Life of Louis Wain A still from The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

PHOTO: Amazon Studios A wonderfully eccentric subject, Louis Wain was a late 19th century English artist known for his surreal cat paintings. This biopic will be premiering at Telluride before playing in Toronto later in September, with Benedict Cumberbatch taking the lead and a strong female cast (Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, and Loki ’s Sophia Di Martino) backing him up.

Actor Will Sharpe (Giri/Haji ) is at the helm, marking his first feature as director. And as the internet has proved, there’s a lot of love out there for cats.

Could be up for: Best original screenplay

8. The Lost Daughter

Olivia Colman in a scene from The Lost Daughter.

PHOTO: Netflix

Premiering in competition in Venice, this drama about obsession marks the directorial debut of actress Maggie Gyllenhaal and has a cast so good you just know it’s going to be talked about in awards season.

Leading the line is Olivia Colman, fresh from her Oscar nomination for The Father ; in support are the likes of Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, and Gyllenhaal’s husband, Peter Sarsgaard. It’s an embarrassment of riches. Adapted from the novel by Elena Ferrante, it’s being released by Netflix in December – a prime slot for the awards corridor.

Could be up for: Best supporting actor/actress

9. One Second

Zhang Yimou’s love letter to cinema was released in China in 2020 after being pulled from the 2019 Berlin Film Festival for unspecified reasons. It will finally receive its belated international premiere in Toronto, where it is scheduled as the gala closing film.

Set during China’s Cultural Revolution in the early 1970s, it charts the fate of a nameless prisoner (Zhang Yi) who escapes from a labour camp in the country’s remote northwest on a mission to find a newsreel said to contain a clip of his daughter. A mix of comedy and drama, this personal tale looks far removed from Zhang’s recent bloated spectacles like The Great Wall .

Could be up for: Best foreign-language film

Ben Foster stars in The Survivor.

PHOTO: Bron Studios

It’s been a long time since Barry Levinson was in the awards conversation – he was last nominated for 1991’s Bugsy , three years after winning the best director Oscar for Rain Man . Playing as a gala presentation at the Toronto festival, his new film The Survivor has a secret weapon: Ben Foster.

One of the great underrated Hollywood stars, Foster plays Harry Haft, a guilt-riddled boxer who fought in concentration camps during World War II to survive. Co-stars include Danny DeVito, Vicky Krieps and Peter Sarsgaard (again), but it is Foster who will probably draw the attention in this redemption story with a Raging Bull edge.

Could be up for: Best actor

Venice International Film Festival runs from Sept 1 to 11; Telluride Film Festival runs from Sept 2 to 6; and Toronto International Film Festival runs from Sept 9 to 18.

ALSO READ: One worked with Bruce Lee, the other with Michelle Yeoh: Hong Kong action film stars Nora Miao and Cynthia Rothrock

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.