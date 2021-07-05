Best K-pop releases of July 2021, from BTS to Taeyeon to Day6

The hotter the summer days get, the more the competition among K-pop acts for eyes and ears heats up.

July will see major releases from many of the biggest ones, including new songs from superstars BTS and Taeyeon. Here’s what you need to stay tuned to this month.

AleXa featuring BM of KARD Xtra (July 1)

The Korean-American soloist returned with a fierce collaboration with the KARD rapper to kick off the month. Brash and brassy, the funky pop song explodes with charisma and energy.

Itzy with Second Aunt Kim Davi (Kim Shin-young) Break Ice (July 1)

The alter ego of popular television personality and comedian Kim teams up with the popular girl group in this summery, percussive number. The proceeds of Break Ice will be donated to those struggling because of the pandemic.

Even of Day (Day6) Right Through Me (July 5)

The three-member subunit of Day6 – featuring Young K, Won-pil, and Do-woon – released their first album last summer, so it’s only fitting they share more music with the world.

So-yeon ((G) I-dle) Beam Beam (July 5)

The (G) I-dle rapper will make her formal debut as a soloist with the song Beam Beam, the lead song off of her first ever EP, Windy.

SF9 Tear Drop (July 5)

The lead single from their upcoming ninth EP Turn Over, Tear Drop is SF9’s first release following their impressive showing on the intense K-pop boy band competition show Kingdom: Legendary War.

Kyu-hyun (Super Junior) Together (July 5)

The popular balladeer and Super Junior member arrives with the latest in his seasonal project series called Together, which is set to evoke the feelings of a bright summery romance.

Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation) Weekend (July 9)

The popular soloist is set to once again make her mark with her new disco-pop single Weekend, which is likely to become everyone’s favourite Friday to Sunday go-to listen.

BTS Permission to Dance (July 9)

A Butterful Getaway with #BTS🧡



Special Talk Show + Performance Stage

📆 2021.07.09. 9:00PM (KST)

📍 NAVER NOW.



Performance Stage

📆 2021.07.09. 9:30PM (KST)

📍 HYBE LABELS YouTube



Don't miss the #PermissiontoDance performance premiere!

The Ed Sheeran-penned follow-up to Butter will be released by the history-making septet as a B-side on the physical album of that hit song. They’ll be performing it during a special event on July 9 streamed live on YouTube across the world, described as “A Butterfly Getaway”.

Minzy Teamo (July 11)

3rd single "Teamo" July 11th 12pm KST

Since she started out in the hit girl group 2NE1 back in 2009, the charismatic performer has grown in the spotlight from a teenager to the head of her own company. Now she’s back with her third solo single, Teamo (sometimes written “Te amo”).

Baek A Yeon Observe EP (July 13)

3rd single "Teamo" July 11th 12pm KST

Female soloists are truly going to make July their own, with Baek joining the crowd with the release of her fifth EP, Observe. It will be her first album since the release of 2018’s Dear Me, and follows a series of singles and one-off appearances on K-drama soundtracks since then.

D.O. (Exo) Empathy EP (July 26)

The Exo singer previously revealed he’d be the latest among the boy band’s members to release his own album, and D.O. will make a splash at the end of the month with Empathy.

