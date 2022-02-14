The best K-pop songs for Valentine's Day from BTS, NCT, Twice and more

Valentine’s Day is celebrated around the world on February 14 as a day of love and romance.
No matter how or with whom you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day 2022, there’s a perfect K-pop song to match the occasion.
For a first date
Day6’s confessional I Like You
For a romantic night out
Monsta X ’s sweet, but also sneakily sexy, Love U
For an adventure date
NCT 127 ’s upbeat Love Me Now
For a still new couple
Red Velvet ’s eager and excited My Second Date
For a Valentine’s Day you’ll remember forever
Ateez’s memory-oriented Eternal Sunshine
For a long-distance romance
Twice ’s comforting, outreaching Depend On You
For the Tinder match
Taeyeon’s tentative but hopeful Make Me Love You
For a passionate night in
Jonghyun’s seductive Red
For a happy single
BTS ’ self-love anthem Answer: Love Myself
For Galentine’s Day
Everglow’s girl-power Pirate
For Valentine’s Day naysayers
Tomorrow X Together’s Anti-Romantic
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.