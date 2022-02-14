The best K-pop songs for Valentine's Day from BTS, NCT, Twice and more

Valentine’s Day is celebrated around the world on February 14 as a day of love and romance.

No matter how or with whom you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day 2022, there’s a perfect K-pop song to match the occasion.

For a first date

Day6’s confessional I Like You

For a romantic night out

Monsta X ’s sweet, but also sneakily sexy, Love U

For an adventure date

NCT 127 ’s upbeat Love Me Now

For a still new couple

Red Velvet ’s eager and excited My Second Date

For a Valentine’s Day you’ll remember forever

Ateez’s memory-oriented Eternal Sunshine

For a long-distance romance

Twice ’s comforting, outreaching Depend On You

For the Tinder match

Taeyeon’s tentative but hopeful Make Me Love You

For a passionate night in

Jonghyun’s seductive Red

For a happy single

BTS ’ self-love anthem Answer: Love Myself

For Galentine’s Day

Everglow’s girl-power Pirate

For Valentine’s Day naysayers

Tomorrow X Together’s Anti-Romantic

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.