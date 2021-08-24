Beyonce and Jay-Z star in upcoming Tiffany & Co ad campaign, posing against a never-before-seen Basquiat painting

Following Rosé from top K-pop band Blackpink and Anya Taylor-Joy from 2020 Netflix hit The Queen’s Gambit, hip-hop moguls Beyoncé and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, are the latest Tiffany & Co ambassadors, and on Monday (Aug 23) the jeweller revealed stunning images from their first brand campaign.

The musicians appear in a forthcoming Tiffany campaign, to be launched in October 2021.

In two photographs that Tiffany released, the duo poses against a never-before-seen painting by the late New York artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, in the jeweller’s signature robin egg blue.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé in another pose from the Tiffany ad campaign. PHOTO: Mason Poole for Tiffany

Tiffany, which earlier this year was acquired by luxury group LVMH for a whopping US$15.8 billion (S$21.4 billion), has been undergoing a revamp of sorts under LVMH heir Alexandre Arnault, who after four years as CEO of luggage maker Rimowa was named executive vice-president of product and communications at Tiffany.

He was the mastermind behind the controversial “Not Your Mother’s Tiffany” campaign, which angered some long-time customers of the brand and was a sign of the new direction the illustrious New York jeweller will embark on under as part of the LVMH group.

Earlier this year, LVMH also bought a 50 per cent stake in Armand de Brignac, the high-end champagne brand owned by Jay-Z.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.