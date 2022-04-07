BigBang make K-pop comeback with single Still Life, their first in 4 years

Four years after their last single, 2018's Flower Road , K-pop group BigBang have released a new song.

Released on April 4, Still Life is an emotional, reflective pop ballad and comes with an artistic music video that shows each band member reflecting on the seasons and the passing of time.

The song's Korean title, which translate as Spring Summer Fall Winter, also nods to the passing of the year.

The long-awaited song has topped music charts in South Korea and garnered attention from fans of the band across the world.

Still Life ends a hiatus for the band (Stylised as "BIGBANG" and also known as Big Bang) that began in 2018. During that time, the members of the group performed their national service in South Korea's armed forces.

All able-bodied South Korean men aged 18 to 28 must serve in the country's military.

A Still Life promo featuring the members of BigBang. PHOTO: YG Entertainment

Still Life not only marks a return for BigBang, it heralds changes for the group. One member, T. O. P, for example, recently announced he would be pursuing a new stage of his career and parting ways with the act's label YG Entertainment.

"I'm thinking I might be going forward through another important turning point of my life at the moment," the rapper and actor, born Choi Seung-hyun, posted on Instagram on April 5.

The song is the first BigBang release without former member Seungri, who left the group and retired in 2019 amid criminal investigations that led to his conviction and imprisonment.

BigBang's current members are now expected to return to the spotlight. The group were one of the biggest trendsetters and record-makers in Asia in the first decade of their career, which began in 2006.

BigBang are known for hits including 2008's Haru Haru, 2012's Fantastic Baby and 2015's Bang Bang Bang. The members have also had solo careers as singers and actors.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.