BIGBANG's Taeyang to air solo documentary series on YouTube

The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
BIGBANG's Taeyang will release his solo documentary series on YouTube.
PHOTO: Instagram/_youngbae_

Taeyang, member of the popular K-pop group BIGBANG, will release his solo documentary series entitled White Night.

Taeyang announced on Instagram that White Night would follow the singer's life for 215 days. The series will allow fans to get "up close and personal" with Dong Young-bae, Taeyang's real name.

View this post on Instagram

태양 다큐멘터리 白夜 | WHITE NIGHT [태양이 지지 않는 밤] “가수 태양의 모습보다 인간 동영배의 모습을 마주할 수 있는 215일간의 기록” 총 8화로 제작된 白夜 | WHITE NIGHT [태양이 지지 않는 밤]은 태양의 생일을 기념하여 2020년 5월 18일부터 4주에 걸쳐 공개된다. [상세 정보] 2020년 5월 18일부터 4주간 매주 월요일과 목요일 오후 7시(KST) 유튜브 공개 ☀️ www.youtube.com/YGTAEYANG ☀️ www.youtube.com/BIGBANG TAEYANG’S DOCUMENTARY 白夜 | WHITE NIGHT [태양이 지지 않는 밤] “A record of 215 days, shining light on DONG YOUNGBAE up close and personal, rather than him on stage as TAEYANG the artist. The first episode will be released on May 18th, 2020 in celebration of TAEYANG’s birthday. A total of 8 episodes will be released over 4 weeks. [INFO] YOUTUBE RELEASE: Starting from 2020.05.18, every Monday and Thursday 7PM(KST) over 4 weeks. ☀️ www.youtube.com/YGTAEYANG ☀️ www.youtube.com/BIGBANG #TAEYANG #태양 #DOCUMENTARY #白夜 #WHITENIGHT #백야 #태양이지지않는밤 #20200518_7PM #RELEASE #YG

A post shared by TAEYANG (@__youngbae__) on

According to soompi.com, the series will also include the production of Taeyang's 2017 White Night album, the White Nightsolo world tour, his marriage and military enlistment.

White Night will premiere on May 18 to celebrate Taeyang's birthday. The series will consist of eight episodes, to air on Mondays and Thursdays at 7 pm local time on the YouTube channels of Taeyang and BIGBANG.

Born in 1988, Taeyang made his debut with BIGBANG in 2006 alongside other members, namely G-Dragon, T.O.P, Seungri and Daesung.

Two years later, he started his solo career by releasing his first mini-album, Hot.

He has received a number of awards, including the 2010 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) for Best Male Artist and the 2011 Korean Music Awards for Male Musician of the Year.

#kpop #Documentaries #Youtube