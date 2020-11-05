BIGBANG's Taeyang to air solo documentary series on YouTube

Taeyang, member of the popular K-pop group BIGBANG, will release his solo documentary series entitled White Night.

Taeyang announced on Instagram that White Night would follow the singer's life for 215 days. The series will allow fans to get "up close and personal" with Dong Young-bae, Taeyang's real name.

According to soompi.com, the series will also include the production of Taeyang's 2017 White Night album, the White Nightsolo world tour, his marriage and military enlistment.

White Night will premiere on May 18 to celebrate Taeyang's birthday. The series will consist of eight episodes, to air on Mondays and Thursdays at 7 pm local time on the YouTube channels of Taeyang and BIGBANG.

Born in 1988, Taeyang made his debut with BIGBANG in 2006 alongside other members, namely G-Dragon, T.O.P, Seungri and Daesung.

Two years later, he started his solo career by releasing his first mini-album, Hot.

He has received a number of awards, including the 2010 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) for Best Male Artist and the 2011 Korean Music Awards for Male Musician of the Year.