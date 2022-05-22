The biggest actor transformations in movies, from Jessica Biel to Jared Leto

Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood are making appearances in television series, but there’s every chance that you might not recognise them.

Jessica Biel recently starred in Candy, a Hulu series based on the true story of killer Candy Montgomery and her victim, Betty Gore.

In a short curly wig, oversized glasses and typical ’80s fashion, Biel is almost unrecognisable as the actress who starred in the Netflix hit series The Sinner.

Here are some other impressive transformations that actors have made over the years, both on the small and big screen.

Sean Penn - Gaslit

American actor Sean Penn has made a name for himself with hits such as Milk and Mystic River. His latest role is in Gaslit, a series about the Watergate scandal in the US in the 1970s, where he plays US Attorney General John Mitchell; Julia Roberts plays his wife, Martha Mitchell. Penn sports a full prosthetic face and a balding head in the role.

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jessica Chastain spent four hours in make-up every day to play the role of Christian televangelist Tammy Faye in the 2021 film. She recreated not just the woman’s over-the-top eye make-up but had prosthetics applied to emulate her rounded face. A dimple in her chin was also added.

It paid off – she won this year’s Academy Award for best actress. The film also won an Oscar for Best Hair and Make-up.

Jared Leto - House of Gucci

Jared Leto is nearly unrecognisable as Paolo, son of Aldo Gucci and grandson to Gucci founder Guccio Gucci in Ridley Scott’s 2021 murder drama House of Gucci.

Not everyone was happy with the final look – according to Associated Press, Patrizia Gucci, the great-grandchild of Guccio Gucci, condemned the set photos revealing the Oscar winner’s “unkempt hair and a lilac corduroy suit” as Paolo. “Horrible, horrible,” she said. “I still feel offended.”

Charlize Theron - Monster

Another Oscar-winning transformation was that of Charlize Theron in the 2003 crime-drama Monster when she played serial killer Aileen Wuornos.

Theron’s eyebrows were bleached and partially shaved, and she was covered in semi-permanent tattoo ink to make her skin look old and weathered.

She also gained 30 pounds (13.6kg) for the role.

Christian Bale - The Machinist

In this 2004 film, Christian Bale plays the role of Trevor Reznik, a machinist with severe insomnia. Bale went from weighing 173 pounds to 110 pounds.

To lose the weight, the actor (best known for his roles in The Dark Knight and American Psycho) followed a draconian daily diet for almost four months – a can of tuna fish and an apple a day.

Matthew McConaughey - Dallas Buyers Club

Another incredible weight-loss transformation was by Matthew McConaughey in the 2013 film, Dallas Buyers Club.

The US actor shed more than 40 pounds for the film based on the true story of Aids patient Ron Woodroof.

McConaughey ate nothing but vegetables, egg whites, fish and tapioca pudding to prepare.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.