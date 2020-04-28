Birthday boy Jet Li wishes for the world to heal during 'our fight against Covid-19'

Jet Li Lianjie posted rare photos of himself and his family as he celebrated his 57th birthday on Sunday. Thousands of internet users took to his Facebook page to say "happy birthday" to the Chinese martial arts superstar who was grateful for receiving so many well-wishers.

He posted on Instagram and Facebook that he hopes the "world heals and is able to come together as one during our fight against #covid-19".

"I also wish that you are all happy and healthy. I am so grateful to be safely in quarantine with my family/ #staysafe #birthdaywish. Best wishes," he wrote.

Li didn't say where he was but his Facebook timestamp said he was in Cairo, Egypt. The star of the upcoming Disney live-action remake of Mulan posted several photos on social media where his wife, the former actress Nina Li Chi, also made a rare appearance.

The couple are seen in a photo in Paris, and although the photo was undated, it may have been taken before the coronavirus pandemic swept Europe. That photo had the internet buzzing as Nina prefers to stay out of the spotlight these days.

Li also posted a photo with his two daughters, Jada and Jane, with 17-year-old Jada thanking her dad for his "patience" and his "constant support" on her social media page.

"Happy birthday Dad! I'm so grateful for your patience and constant support no matter what, even if I'm bad at showing it. Thank you for all of your efforts to make me happy and your consistent displays of love," wrote Jada.

Jane, 20, also got into the act, wishing her dad a happy birthday and remembering the time when she was a little girl and that Li would pick her up and place her on his shoulders.

"Happy birthday Dad! When I was a kid, every night before bed, you'd pick me up and carry me on your shoulders. I'd always laugh as you paraded me around the house chanting and singing. I thought the world of you. Twenty years later, you are still equally loving, gentle and silly. You have not aged in spirit."

"Although you don't carry me around physically anymore, I always know you are there for me and I think the world of you. How lucky I am to call you my father, but also my mentor and one of my best friends."

"I hope that I will be as kind, strong and wise as you are someday. And with all my heart I hope you achieve everything you wish to achieve in life and beyond - you deserve only the best," Jane wrote, adding the hashtag #quarantinebirthday and #likefatherlikedaughter.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.