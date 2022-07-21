The Black Phone review: Ethan Hawke plays sadistic child murderer in Doctor Strange director's effective horror thriller

4/5 stars

Often the philosophical leading man, Ethan Hawke undergoes a remarkable transformation in The Black Phone, a thriller from writer C. Robert Cargill and director Scott Derrickson, with whom the actor collaborated on another horror film, Sinister, in 2012.

Hawke is skin-crawling as a vicious child murderer known only as The Grabber, who preys upon young boys in a sleepy town in the US state of Colorado in the late 1970s.

Adapted from a short story by American horror writer Joe Hill, the film weaves palpable real-world fears and spine-tingling supernatural chills into a deeply unsettling nightmare worthy of Hill’s father, Stephen King.

Fans of King classics such as It and Misery will be right in their (dis)comfort zone, as timid 13-year-old Finney Shaw (a compelling Mason Thames) deals daily with school bullies and a drunk, physically abusive father (Jeremy Davies), while reports of disappearing classmates fill the newspaper headlines.

Inevitably, The Grabber’s ominous black van soon crosses Finney’s path and he finds himself a prisoner in a barren basement, with only a broken rotary telephone for company.

When the phone rings, Finney soon finds himself connected to the most unlikely of allies – The Grabber’s past victims, reaching out from beyond the grave.

Derrickson, who stepped away from Marvel’s Doctor Strange sequel to direct The Black Phone, employs a washed-out, sepia-tinged aesthetic that evokes old super-8 home movies, newsreel footage and faded newspaper pages to add to the ’70s setting and true-crime tone.

Mason Thames as as Finney Shaw in a still from The Black Phone.

PHOTO: Universal Pictures

Hawke is mischievously malevolent, appearing in a variety of grotesque masks and pitched somewhere between Lon Chaney in London After Midnight and Tim Curry in Legend. The Grabber is playful, even warm, in his interactions with Finney, but the impending threat of a grisly fate is never far away.

Deliberately paced and restrained with its infrequent yet perfectly placed scares, The Black Phone is primarily a character piece, and Derrickson has assembled an impressive ensemble of child performers.

Thames carries the drama impeccably, while 11-year-old Madeleine McGraw is an absolute riot as Finney’s younger sister Gwen, whose dreams may hold the answers to her brother’s whereabouts.

Ethan Hawke (left) as The Grabber and Mason Thames as Finney Shaw in a still from The Black Phone.

PHOTO: Universal Pictures

Hill has gone to great lengths to build a successful career on his own merits, but there is no denying he has inherited his father’s keen ability to marry the mundane with the mysterious.

The Black Phone translates these qualities to the screen beautifully, in a rich, understated, yet hugely rewarding thriller where the horrors within are all too human.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.