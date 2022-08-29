Blackpink, BTS, Lisa and Seventeen the K-pop winners at 2022 MTV VMAs

It was a big night for K-pop superstars Blackpink at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug 28.

Held in Newark, in the US state of New Jersey, the 2022 VMAs witnessed not only a performance of Blackpink's brand new song Pink Venom - their first ever performance on US awards show - but also saw the quartet pick up one group and one individual award.

Blackpink won the award for "Best Metaverse Performance" thanks to their recent virtual concert held in the video game PUBG, which also saw them debut their song Ready For Love.

Member Lisa picked up the award for best K-pop music video for her 2021 solo song Lalisa.

Although they were the only K-pop act there, Blackpink weren't the only K-pop group to pick up awards.

BTS were named "Group of the Year" while Seventeen won the award for "Push Performance of the Year".

BTS have been named the VMAs' group of the year every year since 2019.

Other awardees included Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Harry Styles.

The show was hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.

Blackpink perform their new song Pink Venom at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

PHOTO: Reuters

Blackpink's appearance comes ahead of the release of their new album Born Pink, set to drop on September 16, as well as an upcoming world tour kicking off in October, the largest one ever planned by a K-pop girl group.

Blackpink is set to bring that tour to Hong Kong in January 2023.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.