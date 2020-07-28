BLACKPINK to drop first full studio album in Oct

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will release its first full studio album on Oct 2, according to YG Entertainment.

After debuting in 2016, the group has released a mix of singles and Japanese versions of their Korean songs.

“In 2020, BLACKPINK will target the global music market on the back of systemic and thorough plans,” said a YG Entertainment representative as quoted by Yonhap.

Outside of Asia, Universal Music Group represents the group.

The album's first pre-release single, "How You Like That", was launched in late June and hit number 33 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the month of July. It also reached the 20th spot on the British official singles chart.

The second single of the album is set to be released next month.