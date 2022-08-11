Blackpink new album release date announced: Born Pink to drop Sept 16

K-pop girl group Blackpink will release their second full-length album, Born Pink, on Sept 16.

The announcement comes as the quartet celebrate their sixth anniversary this week.

The group will release their first song from the album, Pink Venom, on Aug 19.

Born Pink comes almost two years after their debut album, The Album, which was released in Oct 2020.

According to Blackpink's label YG Entertainment, the album's name "portrays the unrivalled presence of the group that will take over the music scene with their one and only charisma".

The news comes shortly after Blackpink also announced the initial dates of their upcoming Born Pink world tour, which will see them visit multiple continents between Oct 2022 and June 2023. The tour includes two planned shows in Hong Kong in January.

Blackpink on the June 2022 cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

PHOTO: Instagram/Blackpinkofficial

Blackpink, who have made names for themselves in the music, fashion and acting worlds, have spent much of the past two years focusing on solo projects, including the singles Lalisa by Lisa and Rose's On the Ground.

Born Pink has been so highly anticipated as it sees the return of the band together as one act.

The news follows a very busy July for the group, which saw them hold a virtual concert in the video game PUBG and release the tie-in song Ready for Love.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.