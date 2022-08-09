Blackpink reveal Born Pink world tour dates, including one night in Singapore

Blackpink will be coming to Hong Kong in January as part of a world tour, the K-pop girl group announced on the sixth anniversary of their first release, Square One, in 2016.

On Aug 8, the quartet revealed dates for their Born Pink world tour. It will begin in October in Seoul, South Korea, and continue into 2023 with concerts in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

The hit makers will perform in Hong Kong on Jan 13 and 14. The act last held a solo concert in the city in January 2019 as part of their In Your Area world tour.

Venues for the world tour – 36 shows in more than 25 cities – have yet to be announced. Additional dates may also be announced.

The Born Pink world tour is the largest ever planned by a K-pop girl group.

The announcement of their two concerts in Hong Kong came on the day city authorities revealed a change in Covid-19 quarantine requirements for visitors: from August 12, instead of quarantining for seven days in a hotel they will spend three days in hotel quarantine followed by four days of “home medical surveillance”.

Blackpink will bring their tour to Hong Kong on January 13 and 14.

PHOTO: /Instagram/blackpinkofficial

Music acts have struggled to tour in Hong Kong since the pandemic began in spring 2020, and Blackpink are likely to be the first big international pop act to perform in the city.

Blackpink also revealed they would drop a new single, Pink Venom, on Aug 19 in the lead-up to the release of their Born Pink album in September.

Born Pink will be the group’s first album since 2020’s The Album. Since then, Blackpink members have mainly focused on their own work and projects, including high-profile fashion campaigns and acting roles.

Last month, Blackpink released a song, Ready For Love, in collaboration with the creators of mobile game PUBG Mobile.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.