Blackpink top US Billboard album chart with Born Pink after a week

Blackpink made history over the weekend with their new album Born Pink, becoming the first all-female group since 2008 to top the US Billboard 200 album chart, one of the most influential music charts in the world.

Released on Sept 16 and fronted by singles Pink Venom and Shut Down, the eight-track Born Pink is Blackpink ’s first number one album in the US Billboard revealed the news on Sept 25.

Although K-pop acts have become mainstays on international music charts in recent years, and several boy bands have risen to number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart, girl groups and female Korean artists had yet to hit the top spot.

Blackpink's number one is the first for an all-female act since Danity Kane's Welcome to the Dollhouse in April 2008.

Blackpink's second full-length album arrived around two years after their first, The Album – which hit number two on the Billboard chart. Blackpink are also planning the largest K-pop concert tour ever by a female act.

Born Pink also topped charts around the world, including in the United Kingdom.

Blackpink joins BTS and Stray Kids, other K-pop groups who have topped the Billboard 200 chart this year. Boy band NCT 127 also broke into the Top 10, with their latest album, 2 Baddies, landing at number three.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.