Blackpink's How You Like That tops 100 million views in record time

Popular K-pop group BLACKPINK has set a record of having the fastest music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube.

How You Like That garnered over 100 million views on Sunday, or about 32 hours after the music video was launched, soompi.com reported.

The four-piece group released its long-anticipated new single, How You Like That, following its latest EP, which was released in April 2019, Kill This Love. As of the time of writing, the video has been viewed more than 120 million times.

YG Entertainment, the company that manages BLACKPINK, said the song was at the top of the iTunes chart in 60 countries.

Previously, BTS held the record for the fastest Korean group music video to hit 100 million views. Its music video, Boy With Luv, took around 37 hours to achieve the feat in April 2019.

On Friday, BLACKPINK launched its official Twitter account following the new single release.

The group will also hold BLACKPINK Live Comeback Party on June 30, which fans can watch live on the group’s official Twitter account and interact with the group directly.

BLACKPINK’s special custom emojis drawn by the members themselves are available on Twitter until Aug 31. Fans can use the emojis to show support by adding a hashtag to the member’s name.

Since its debut in 2016, the group has had a world tour, eight singles and three EPs, but no full-length studio album as of yet.

BLACKPINK appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the first live performance of How You Like That on Saturday.

YG Entertainment said the group would release another single before its first full-length album came out in September, with solo projects in the works for later this year.