Blackpink's Lisa and Ryan Reynolds boost K-pop boy band reality TV show Kingdom: Legendary War

The South Korean TV competition show Kingdom is having a legendary impact on the K-pop scene.

The show, which is formally titled Kingdom: Legendary War, began airing last month on South Korean cable broadcaster Mnet and features popular K-pop boy bands Ateez, The Boyz, BtoB, iKon, SF9 and Stray Kids facing off each week in a variety of performance competitions.

Recent episodes and performances have gained a lot of attention from fans and celebrity audiences, and shown new sides to each band.

Last week’s episode on May 20 saw the biggest surge of interest in the show, thanks to two specific performances that by chance channelled the same popular girl group: Stray Kids’ mash-up of their song God’s Menu and Blackpink’s 2018 hit Du-Ddu Du-Ddu in which they channelled Marvel’s Deadpool character, and iKon’s recreation of Blackpink’s 2020 song Pretty Savage as Classy Savage – which featured a cameo from none other than the superstar quartet’s Lisa.

The performances are currently the most-viewed on YouTube from Kingdom: Legendary War, which is no surprise considering the star support of Ryan Reynolds, and Lisa, who is the K-pop star with the biggest Instagram audience, with currently 53 million followers.

Following the performances, they both trended globally on social media and Stray Kids’ ended up getting a celebrity shout-out from none other than Reynolds himself.

The Deadpool actor posted an image of himself with a signed bottle of his Aviation American gin for Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, and asked for one in return while tagging Bang his new favourite Australian.

Bang, who grew up in Sydney, later posted that he signed an album for the actor, and apologised to actor Hugh Jackman, also an Aussie, for replacing him in Reynolds’ favour.

I also have two things.



First, an autograph for you? Already on its way. Along with some other goodies that might suit the Red Suit.



Second, sorry @RealHughJackman #TheNewFavouriteAustralian pic.twitter.com/Nos0Ne0Ipl — Stray Kids (@Stray_Kids) May 24, 2021

Jackman and Reynolds have a highly publicised friendship and ongoing “feud”.

Jackman then responded and told the band that Reynolds could “be a lot”, then also gave a shout out to Stray Kids’ other Australian member, Felix.

Haha thanks for the heads up! We’ll keep an eye on him 😂 Luckily all our members are just like him so we reckon we’ll be able to handle him 😉

- Bang Chan & Felix — Stray Kids (@Stray_Kids) May 24, 2021

The interaction made headlines around the world, and Stray Kids’ fans, known collectively as Stay, revelled in the social media convo.

The celebrity accolades and interactions have come out of the high-intensity and top-tier performances from the K-pop groups as they’ve reimagined their own songs and covered the works of other artists.

Along with Stray Kids and iKon reimagining Blackpink’s work, recent episodes witnessed cross-band collaborations cover songs including hits by EXO, Taeyeon and IU.

The show is the male counterpart to the 2019 show Queendom, which helped revitalise the career of several girl groups, and last year’s Road to Kingdom, where The Boyz reigned supreme among several rising K-pop groups and won their space in this year’s boy band competition.

The competing boy bands are set to reveal brand new music during the final round of Kingdom, each showcasing their competitive strengths and varied vocal talents.

Kingdom: Legendary War currently has hosted three rounds of performances that have been ranked according to self-evaluation from the contestants, a judging panel, global fan voting and the view count of performances posted online.

So far, Stray Kids and Ateez have each dominated and come in first in the initial two of four rounds, and Stray Kids were recognised as the top performers in the introductory round where the six K-pop acts performed their hits.

In related news, this week Mnet announced the launch of its new competition show, Girls Planet 999.

The television network has run several high-profile competition shows in recent years, and continues to do so despite legal action after authorities determined producers had been involved in manipulation and rigged the results of several shows, affecting the lives of many star hopefuls.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.