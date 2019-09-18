Blackpink's Lisa donates $4,000 to Thailand flood-relief fund

Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban, a member of popular Korean girl group BlackPink, has donated Bt100,000 (S$4,501) to Thai actor Bin Bunluerit's fund, which is raising money to help flood victims in Thailand, said Lisa's relative Anusa "Koi", a beauty blogger, on Tuesday.

This photo shows Lisa’s bank deposit slip. PHOTO: Twitter/gukoiiz

Koi posted a photo of the bank deposit slip on her @gukoiiz Twitter account with a caption in Thai saying that "A little girl [Lisa] wants to be a little help for everyone hit by the heavy flood. She [Lisa] hopes things will work out all right." Koi also used the hashtag #ความห่วงใยจากแดนไกล (#CareFromTheFarAwayLand).