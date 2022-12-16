Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 1 ends with 1-hour special on Dec 26

Following a strong return back into the fold, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is ending things off with a huge bang.

The first cour (quarter of a year) of the anime based on the Thousand-Year Blood War arc of Tite Kubo's Bleach manga will end on Dec 26 with a one-hour special.

The official Twitter account announced that the 12th and 13th episode of the series will be combined into the finale, with the 11th episode airing on Dec 19 as scheduled.

Alongside the news, Aniplex also streamed a video highlighting the first 10 episodes.

The show premiered on Oct 10 in Japan, making a comeback after 10 long years. It covers volumes 55 to 74 of the manga, and is currently streaming on over 20 services in Japan, including Hulu and Disney+.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is available on Disney+ internationally, and on Netflix in Singapore.

It's unclear when the anime will pick up after the first cour ends its run on Dec 26, but fans can expect more information during Jump Festa 2022, which is taking place this weekend from Dec 17 to 18.

For the first time ever, the event will be live-streamed to audiences outside of Japan on the official Shonen Jump YouTube channel, with the stage presentation for Bleach set for 7pm.

