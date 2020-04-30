Bobby actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Actor Rishi Kapoor has died after a two-year battle with cancer, reported Hindustan Times.

He was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 29) after having breathing difficulties.

It is here that he passed away today (April 30). The outlet reported that his wife, Neetu Kapoor, was by his side when it happened.

Rishi, the second son of the late actor Raj Kapoor, is best known for his first leading role in the 1973 hit film Bobby, opposite Dimple Kapadia.

Since his father is dubbed as the "Greatest Showman Of Hindi Cinema", Rishi had been acting since he was a child including in his father's films, Shree 420 and Mere Naam Joker.

His other siblings are Randhir, Ritu Nanda, Rima Jain and Rajeev Kapoor.

Rishi's children are actor Ranbir Kapoor, and designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. He's also the paternal uncle of actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted the news, which comes a day after the news of Irrfan Khan's death.